Is the Stock Market Open on Martin Luther King Jr Day 2020?

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will both be closed on Monday, January 20, 2020, in order to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to both websites. The U.S. bond market will also be closed Monday, as recommended by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

The market will reopen on Tuesday, January 21 and proceed with its normal hours – opening at 9:30 a.m. EST and closing at 4 p.m. EST.

According to USA Today, foreign financial markets are open on Monday, and currency markets are also expected to remain open for trading. The next market holiday is Presidents Day, which falls on Monday, February 17, 2020.

The Stock Market Closes on Most Federal Holidays & Has Reduced Hours on Certain Days

There are two rules that dictate stock market closures during holidays, according to the Nasdaq website. The first rule is that “if the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday,” and the second is “if the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.”

The NYSE and the Nasdaq both closed on New Year’s Day earlier this month, which was the first holiday of the year that the stock market observed. The other holidays that lead the NYSE to close include the following:

New Year’s Day (January 1)

President’s Day (February 17)

Good Friday (April 10)

Memorial Day (May 25)

Independence Day (July 4)

Labor Day Monday (September 7)

Thanksgiving Day (November 26)

Christmas Day (December 25)

The stock market closes for the full day on the holidays stated above, but there are also a few days that the market closes early for. The hours will be reduced later in 2020 to accommodate Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to the NYSE website. The site states, “Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 27, 2020 (the day after Thanksgiving),” for Thanksgiving, and “Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Thursday, December 24, 2020,” for Christmas eve this year.

Nasdaq Follows a Similar Holiday Schedule

The Nasdaq holiday schedule is very similar to NYSE, with the same limited trading hours during half days. “The following is a schedule of stock market and bond market holidays for 2020,” the site states. “Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.”

Nasdaq observes the following holidays with either reduced hours or closures, according to the website:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

President’s Day/Washington’s Birthday

Maundy Thursday

Good Friday

Friday before Memorial Day

Memorial Day

Day before Independence Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Friday after Thanksgiving

Christmas Eve

Christmas Day

New Year’s Eve

Other services often affected by MLK Day include mail delivery, garbage pickup and most government services; the DMV and all county libraries, as well as local, state and federal courts are all closed, although national parks typically remain open on minor holidays. Most public schools are also closed.