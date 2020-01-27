What Time Is Tonight’s ‘Bachelor’ 2020 Episode? 1/27/20

Tonight, a new episode of The Bachelor will air on ABC at 8pm ET/PT. It is slated to last 2 hours.

Last night, in place of its regularly scheduled programming, ABC News presented a primetime special on the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant at 10pm EST. As of now, there is no word if an ABC News special report on the passing of the basketball legend will air in place of The Bachelor. ABC’s TV schedule suggests The Bachelor will run as usual.

*This post will be updated with new information should a schedule change occur.

Read on for spoilers for episode 4 of The Bachelor.

Victoria Goes on a Date & Faces Her Ex-Boyfriend

Tonight, Peter will take Victoria Fuller on a date to a country music concert, where she’ll run into none other than her ex-boyfriend, Chase Rice. According to Reality Steve, the two go to Cedar Point for all the fun.

Reality Steve writes that he heard Fuller went to one of Chase’s concerts a week before filming The Bachelor began.

In an interview about the date, Reality Steve quotes ABC exec, Robert Mills, as saying, “You’d have to be an idiot to buy that some of these things are just happenstance. So yes, there is a girl and there is an entertainer on one of the dates and she happened to run into him. We don’t go in saying that we’re going to reverse engineer this, but when you find out about these things, you have to take advantage of it because it is great TV. So, I wouldn’t say over-produced, but I would say very well-produced. When you watch it, you will say, ‘Wow, that was great TV.'”

Alayah Shows up Again

Alayah, fans will remember, was sent home last week after Peter heard from a number of women in the house that she was “fake.” Well, tonight, she’s coming back and she’s going to try to win Peter back. She tells him that she’s there for him, and, shockingly, she ends up getting the group date rose.

As EW points out, Alayah also “lets the other ‘ladies’ know about Victoria F.’s romantic history with the country singer.

In a preview for tonight, Fuller can be seen telling Alayah, “So I heard that you were telling people that something had leaked about me and Chase.” She then asks why Alayah why she felt the ‘need’ to tell the other women, and Alayah says, “Oh, I thought everybody knew.”

Reality Steve writes that after Alayah returns, “[she] was basically in a stay of execution at the house at that point from what I was told. Not many thought she should’ve been able to come back, and then she got the group date rose on top of that.”

Tonight’s group date takes 13 women to the Browns Stadium for the “Bachelor Bowl”, where Hannah Ann, Lexi, Mykenna, Deandra, Natasha, Victoria P., Tammy, Kelley, Sydney, Shiann, Kiarra, Savannah, and Madison all compete for Peter’s heart.

Peter then goes on a one-on-one with Kelsey Weier, where they participate in the Cleveland Area Soap Box Derby race.

