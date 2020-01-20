What Season of ‘The Bachelor’ Is It?

The Bachelor is currently underway with its 2020 season, starring Peter Weber as the reality show’s latest bachelor looking for love. The show has been around for quite some time, so its understandable for even the biggest “Bachelor Nation” fans In 2020, The Bachelor is on season 24.

There have been 15 seasons of The Bachelorette so far (season 16 will air in Spring 2020). The 6th season of Bachelor in Paradise aired in the summer of 2019 and the spinoff was renewed for a 2020 season 7 which should premiere right after The Bachelorette season 16 concludes.

The First Season of ‘The Bachelor’ Aired in 2002

Since there have been a handful of Bachelor franchise spinoff shows over the years, and The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise have become fixtures in ABC’s annual programming, it’s hard to remember a time when only The Bachelor existed.

The first episode of The Bachelor aired almost 18 years ago, on March 25, 2002. The inaugural season starred Alex Michel. In the end, he chose contestant Amanda Marsh, but he did not propose to her and the two eventually split up.

Since then, the show has strived to help numerous couples find love, but only a few Bachelor leads achieved lasting relationships with the women they chose in their season finale. The Bachelor couples that are still together today are Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici from The Bachelor season 17, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter from season 1 of The Bachelorette, Ashley Herbert and J.P. Rosenbaum from The Bachelorette season 7, Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, Carly Wadell and Evan Bass, and, most recently, The Bachelor season 23’s Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph.

The first season of The Bachelorette aired in 2003, one year after the first season of The Bachelor; however, while The Bachelor has has 24 seasons, The Bachelorette is only on season 16.

Bachelor in Paradise season 1 premiered in September 2014.

Casting Is Currently Underway for Future Seasons Within the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

According to the Bachelor Nation website, the show is “now casting girls for the next season of Bachelor.” This implies that, while season 24 is still airing new episodes on ABC, they are already gearing up for a future season 25 of the reality show. On ABC’s casting page on their website, they confirm that “the search is on for eligible men and women who are looking for true love on the new season” and encourage eligible and interested people to apply. Per their casting notice, applications are also being accepted for potential The Bachelorette contestants.

While season 25 has not yet been announced, this is to be expected at this point in the year. According to Variety, The Bachelor was renewed for season 24 in May 2019, which means that ABC probably will not announce a renewal for season 25 until after season 24 has concluded. Based on the show’s steadily strong ratings and dedicated fan base, don’t expect the show to stop airing new seasons any time soon.

Tune in to new episodes of The Bachelor season 24, Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

