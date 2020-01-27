Who Is the Group Date Winner on ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight?

Tonight, on an all-new episode of The Bachelor, Peter Weber gives the group date rose to Alayah Benavidez.

Straight off the bat, that statement may confuse fans, considering the fact that Alayah was kicked off after last week’s episode.

So what goes down? How does she possibly get the group date rose?

Read on, but beware of spoilers for this season of The Bachelor.

Alayah Returns to the Show During Tonight’s Episode

Alayah, according to Reality Steve, was not okay with how things left off with Peter last week. She shows up during tonight’s group date after-party and tells Peter that ‘wrong information’ is what got her eliminated from the show.

Reality Steve says that after Alayah shows up on the date, she tells Peter that she’s there for him, and Peter ends up giving her the rose.

But after that, things progressively get more dramatic.

Alayah, clearly, had a day at home after being kicked off the show, and (unsurprisingly, as any of us would) perused the Internet. There, she learned about Victoria F’s past with Chase Rice.

None of the women in the house knew about the details of Victoria’s date, but Alayah shares this little tidbit with the other women, which totally sets Victoria F. off.

Reality Steve writes, “[Victoria F] goes off on Alayah in an expletive-filled tirade that it wasn’t her business, and it was disrespectful, etc. Apparently, this did not sit well with Victoria F. and Alayah was basically in a stay of execution at the house at that point from what I was told. Not many thought she should’ve been able to come back, and then she got the group date rose on top of that.”

Victoria F Sees Her Ex While On a Date with Peter

(SPOILER): Peter’s 1-on-1 date today is with Victoria Fuller at Cedar Point. They had the park to themselves for the whole day and went on rides earlier. They were surprised the crowd greeted them for the Chase Rice concert. pic.twitter.com/ZtzDylg23e — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 2, 2019

Let’s back up– what’s the drama with Victoria’s date?

Apparently, Victoria F. and Peter go to a country music concert, where they head to Cedar Point and are welcomed by the smooth vocals of none other than Victoria’s ex, Chase Rice.

According to Steve, the two were hooking up prior to Victoria F. coming on the show. Coincidence? We think not. And we know not. In an interview, ABC executive Robert Mills said about this date, “Look, I can’t say that certain things just happen completely by accident. You’d have to be an idiot to buy that some of these things are just happenstance. So yes, there is a girl and there is an entertainer on one of the dates and she happened to run into him. We don’t go in saying that we’re going to reverse engineer this, but when you find out about these things, you have to take advantage of it because it is great TV. So, I wouldn’t say over-produced, but I would say very well-produced. When you watch it, you will say, ‘Wow, that was great TV.'”

Peter’s second solo date tonight is with Kelsey, and the two participate in a Soap Box Derby. According to the International Business Times, she also received the rose on her date.

Be sure to tune into The Bachelor tonight at 8pm ET/PT to watch the drama unfold.

