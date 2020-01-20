Does Victoria Paul Get a Rose on ‘Bachelor’ Solo Date Tonight?

Former pageant winner Victoria Paul is a hot contender this season on The Bachelor, and fans are curious what’s next for the Licensed Practical Nurse. But before we get into details of the date itself, it’s worth mentioning that yes, Victoria gets the rose during her 1-on-1 with Peter.

Read on for details, but beware of spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Bachelor!

They Line Dance on Their Date

During tonight’s episode, Peter has a 1-on-1 date with Victoria Paul at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills. In the words of Reality Steve, “They line danced with the crowd, kissed a lot, and rode a mechanical bull that Peter fell off at one point and mildly hurt himself.”

Just Jared seconded that the two “shared lots of kisses” throughout the date. Check out pics from their time together here.

What We Know About Victoria Paul

What do we know about Victoria Paul, the lucky woman who may be on her way to stealing Peter’s heart?

Victoria hasn’t had the easiest of times on the show. After all, the got sick during her very first group date with Peter. Luckily, both Peter and Victoria handled the situation well and hit it off in the end.

Victoria is a former pageant queen and was named Miss Louisiana in 2019. When she competed at the Miss USA Pageant last year, she came 15th in total. These days, Victoria works as an urgent care nurse. She graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2014, where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. After graduating, Victoria went on to receive her associate’s degree at Central Louisiana Technical Community College. There, she studied Family Practice Nursing.

In her intro video, Victoria shares that she lost her father when she was just two, and both her mother and sister have struggled with drug addiction. As Reality TV World notes, Victoria and her family lived in a homeless shelter at one point in time, and she subsequently became her sister’s primary caregiver. Today, both her sister and mother are sober.

What else goes down on tonight’s date? Along with Victoria’s one-on-one, Peter has a group date with Tammy Ly, Alayah Benavidez, Sarah Coffin, Kelley Flanagan, Sydney Hightower, Shiann Lewis, Kiarra Norman, and Savannah Mullins. The final “pillow fight” comes down to Alayah and Sydney, and, in the words of Reality Steve, things get aggressive, “with hair pulling and swinging of the pillows.”

It’s worth noting that Alayah and Victoria P. competed in Miss USA together last year, but their relationship hasn’t been directly addressed yet on the show. Maybe that will change tonight.

At the cocktail party (which was actually canceled and replaced by a pool party), Peter goes around asking people what they think of Alayah and the girls in the house don’t have too many nice things to say.

In the end, Alayah is eliminated, along with Jasmine Nguyen, Sarah Coffin, and Alexa Caves. The women who didn’t receive dates this episode were Madison Prewett and Jasmine Nguyen.

Watch it all unravel at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.

