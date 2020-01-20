WATCH: SAG Awards 2020 In Memoriam Tribute [VIDEO]

The In Memoriam segment is always one of the most emotional parts of any awards ceremony and the one at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards was no exception.

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown was on hand to introduce the In Memoriam segment. He had this to say about those actors we lost this year:

“Although their passing leaves an emptiness in our hearts, the friends and colleagues we lost this year have imparted an extraordinary legacy — performances that will continue to captivate, inspire, and entertain for decades to come.”

Honorees

The In Memoriam segment looks back at those in the entertainment world we said goodbye to this past year. Honored during the 26th annual SAG Awards were:

Danny Aiello, Diahann Carroll, Tim Conway, Albert Finney, Peter Fonda, Valerie Harper, Rutger Hauer, Katherine Helmond, Peggy Lipton, Luke Perry, Kristoff St. John, Brian Tarantina, Rip Torn, Georgia Engel, Paul Benjamin, Max Wright, Phyllis Newman, Kaye Ballard, Ron Leibman, Caroll Spinney, Jan-Michael Vincent, Ken Kercheval, Verna Bloom, Robert Blanche, Michael J. Pollard, Russi Taylor, Bill Macy, Dick Miller, Shelley Morrison, Seymour Cassel, Arte Johnson, Cameron Boyce, Sue Lyon, Buck Henry, Peter Mayhew, Robert Forster, Rene Auberjonois, John Witherspoon, and Doris Day.

The Biggest 2019 Deaths

One of the saddest 2019 deaths was actor Luke Perry, who passed away March 4 at the age of 52 after having suffered a massive stroke a week earlier. He was currently starring on The CW show Riverdale, which chose to hold off on addressing the actor’s death until its season four premiere in the fall so they creators and cast could properly honor his memory.

In a SAG Awards red carpet interview, Leonardo DiCaprio reflected on the loss of Perry, his Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood co-star, calling his death a “tragic loss” not only because of his acting talent but because he was such a kind person.

“He was so incredibly kind. I was incredibly starstruck when he walked into the room,” says DiCaprio. “He was so iconic in school, in junior high, he was the modern-day James Dean to all of us. When I saw him across the room [on set], I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m getting to work with this guy that all my friends thought was the coolest dude in the world.’ But beyond that, he was such a wonderfully kind and soulful man. It’s a tragic loss.”

The world also lost legendary actor Rutger Hauer in July. He was a Dutch actor best known for his turn as villainous replicant Roy Batty in the 1982 sci-fi drama Blade Runner. He went on to appear in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Sin City, Batman Begins and The Heineken Kidnapping.

In October, Hollywood lost a shining star in Diahann Carroll, a singer, model, actress and activist best known for her musical roles in Carmen Jones, Porgy and Bess, and the Broadway staging of No Strings, for which she won a Tony Award.

READ NEXT: The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Award Winners and Nominees