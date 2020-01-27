Who Quits & Leaves ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight?

Every season, fans aren’t surprised when one contentious member of The Bachelor quits and leaves the show. This season, that woman is Alayah Benavidez.

How does that all work out, since Alayah was voted off by Peter during last week’s episode? This turn of events was particularly dramatic, so read on for details about how Alayah makes her way back to the show, only to quit The Bachelor.

Beware of spoilers for this season of The Bachelor.

Peter Voted off Alayah During Last Week’s Episode

The jump and hug on stage! pic.twitter.com/WsO6TlmZLA — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 2, 2019

Last week, Peter voted off Alayah after rumors started circulating that she’s very fake, and puts on a front when she’s in front of the cameras.

Peter ended up taking Victoria P. aside to talk about the drama, and what she had to say about Alayah seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back. The episode resulted in Peter sending Alayah home.

Then, early on in this episode, Peter takes Victoria Fuller on a date. They go to Cedar Point and have the whole park to themselves. Then, they’re surprised with a Chase Rice concert. The problem? Victoria used to date Chase Rice.

That’s right– Victoria has a past with Chase Rice and they were dating prior to her coming on the show.

Drama at the Group Date

Everything really begins to get dramatic during the group date. Peter takes 13 women to play “Bachelor Bowl” at the Browns Stadium and all is fine and dandy until the group date after party. There, Alayah shows up. She essentially returns, and pulls Peter aside to tell him that she’s there for him, and she was sent home because of negative rumors about her. In the end, Peter gives her the group date rose. (Which, unsurprisingly, sets off a lot of the ladies.)

At some point in the night, Alayah must have started the gossip about Victoria being on a date where her Rice, her ex, showed up and sang. After all, she had one day at home with a computer and phone, so it shouldn’t be surprising that she looked up some of the drama that was circulating online.

Fast forward to later in the evening, and Victoria F. pulls Alayah aside to tell her that it wasn’t her business to share news about her personal relationship with Rice.

Reality Steve writes, “Because Alayah was home for a day, she clearly read online what was going on with the Victoria date at the Chase Rice concert and her past. At some point, she mentions to the women there that she heard Victoria F. and Chase Rice had a past. None of them women knew this. I guess Victoria F. never told them after her date. They run it back to Victoria F., and she goes off on Alayah in an expletive filled tirade that it wasn’t her business, and it was disrespectful, etc. Apparently this did not sit well with Victoria F. and Alayah was basically in a stay of execution at the house at that point from what I was told.”

During the cocktail party that night, Alayah and Peter talk. She ends up going home. Reality Steve says, at the time, he heard that Alayah left “on her own”, but he isn’t sure if ABC’s edit will make it seem like Alayah wanted to leave since she was being attacked in the house, or if they’ll make it out to seem like Peter changed his mind about her.

Either way, Alayah ends up quitting the show and going home for good, and we won’t hear from her again until After the Final Rose.

READ NEXT: Alayah Benavidez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

