Alexa Lauenburger Astounds with Dog Act on ‘AGT Champions’

This season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions has introduced talent from around the world to an American audience. One of the talented acts from countries other than the U.S. is Alexa Lauenburger, an 11-year-old dog trainer from Germany. She will be competing tonight on AGT Champions and has stunned the judges and audiences with her performances throughout the season.

Lauenburger won Germany’s version of AGT, “Das Supertalent” in 2017 when she was 9 years old and also participated in Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019 where she received the Golden Buzzer from Ant and Dec.

According to her show biography, Lauenburger has been training dogs since she was seven years old. Her father was a dog trainer as well; Lauenburger trained dogs in secret at first before surprising her family with a dog show.

Lauenburger will perform in the America’s Got Talent finals starting tonight, Feb 10. There will be ten total acts competing, which includes the four Golden Buzzer acts and the six acts that advanced from the semi-finals.

The Judges Are Impressed by Her Act

After her performance in the semi-finals, Lauenburger wowed the judges. Simon Cowell was seen turning to the other judges, saying that “this is the best dog act I’ve seen by a mile.” Of course, Howie Mandel had the same sentiments earlier in the season.

In the performance, the 11-year-old contestant brought all her dogs on stage. Seven dogs total performed the choreographed sequence, which included jumps, backflips and rolling. Some of the dogs even jumped around while standing on their hind legs. They performed to “Jump In the Line” by Harry Belafonte.

“It was awesome, you put the biggest smile on my face again,” judge Heidi Klum said after the performance. “The dogs were perfect and you were perfect. Congratulations to you.”

Cowell said that if they had a Golden Buzzer, he thought all the judges would be pressing it to push her forward to the finals. Judge Howie Mandel said the act could be described with two words: “pure joy.”

Her Germany Das Supertalent Win Caused Controversy

According to The Sun UK, there has been some controversy behind Lauenburger’s wins. She won Das Supertalent in September 2017. In December 2017, her father Wolfgang Lauenburger appeared on German TV with a similar performance to his daughter’s, which led some viewers to believe she had not trained the dogs herself. Viewers alleged that Lauenburger’s father had trained the dogs but passed it off as his daughter doing it.

On his Facebook page, though, Wolfgang denied the accusations, saying that his daughter never claimed to be the only one training their dogs but that she had trained three of the dogs on her own. He actually used her dogs on TV.

He performed her act because the dogs could not learn new tricks so quickly. He also said that it’s a talent to handle the dogs during a live show.

Tune in to the America’s Got Talent: The Champions Finals tonight, Feb 10, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to see Lauenburger’s final act in the competition.

