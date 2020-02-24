American Idol’ Contestants 2020: Who Is Performing Tonight? 2/23/2020

Season 18 of American Idol premiered last Sunday, and the season continues tonight, February 23 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The second episode will offer more hopeful contestants and more drama.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie return to watch more auditions; at one point during taping, there was a gas leak that caused the evacuation of the building and led to Perry’s on-set collapse. Host Ryan Seacrest will also be there to provide contestants with much-needed encouragement or consolation.

Here’s who will be performing on American Idol Season 18, Episode 2:

Claire Jolie Goodman

Claire Jolie Goodman is a Chicago-based singer and actress. She was previously a contestant on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2017, and she is currently attending the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. She expects to graduate in 2022. Goodman is 17 years old.

Curt Jones & Hannah Prestige

Curt Jones and Hannah Prestige are a married couple from Texas. Though they attended the auditions together, they have to audition for American Idol separately since it’s not a group competition. Together, Jones and Prestige make up the country duo Treble Soul.

The couple got their first big break in the music industry after an appearance on Celebrity Undercover Boss, where they met country music star Darius Rucker.

Cyniah Elise

Cyniah Elise is another young auditioner this year. The 18-year-old musician is from the Atlanta area and has always been passionate about music. She often uploads clips of her singing to Instagram.

Eliza Catastrophe

Eliza Catastrophe, whose real name is Eliza Johnson, is a singer-songwriter from Washington. She recently released an album, titled You, that is a collection of songs she’s written over the last ten years. She auditioned for Idol with an original song titled “Sardines,” which was written because of her love for Sardines. You can watch the video for the song online.

Jimmy Levy

Jimmy Levy is no stranger to being in the public eye. The Idol hopeful has over 30,000 followers on TikTok and launched the recording label LEG. According to his bio, he has also made short films on YouTube and sang on Vine. He has 150,000 followers on Instagram.

Jonny West

Jonny West decided to audition for American Idol after encouragement from his former-Idol contestant girlfriend Margie Mays. He has released an EP and music videos for a few of his songs on YouTube.

Jovin Webb

Jovin Webb is a contestant from Louisiana. He is passionate and a member of the band Captain Green and Bayou Bullets. The description on his Instagram says that music is his life.

Julia Gargano

Julia Gargano is a 21-year-old singer-songwriter from Staten Island, New York. She’s a student at The College of Sait Rose, where she’s currently studying composition. According to Rose Record Label Group, Gargano has been performing professionally since she was 13 years old.

Kay Genyse

Kay Genyse is a hopeful from the Atlanta area who auditioned for American Idol the day after her 20th birthday. There is a preview of Genyse’s audition where judge Katy Perry drags her out into the street to see what people think before letting her know whether or not she got a Golden Ticket.

Kyle Tanguay

Kyle Tanguay is a professional cheerleader for the Philadelphia Eagles. From images of his audition, it’s clear he brought most of his squad to the audition with him. The performance in front of the judges was Tanguay’s first solo performance in front of anyone who wasn’t his roommate.

Margie Mays

Margie Mays was a top-40 American Idol contestant last season. She was cut in Hawaii and told judge Lionel Richie that she’d be back the next season to perform. She is dating contestant Jonny West and convinced him to try out for the show.

Sarah Isen

Sarah Isen is a singer from California. She is currently part of an a capella group at UCLA, and, according to her Instagram, her favorite song is “Tennessee Whiskey.”

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Cast Spoilers 2020: Top 40 Contestants for Season 18