Brad Pitt Says He & Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston Are ‘Good Friends’

Brad Pitt is currently nominated for an Oscar in the category of “Best Supporting Actor” for his role in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. The A-List celebrity has become a household name for his many prominent performances in films over the years, and he has regularly graced headlines for his relationships with other A-List names, including ex-wives Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston. Years after their separation, Pitt says that he and his first wife, Jennifer Aniston, are good friends.

Pitt and Aniston have been separated for over a decade now, and it seems as though they have gotten to a place where they are appreciative of one another’s success and truly want the best for each other. Both A-Listers have given interviews over the past several years during which they have spoken highly of the other person, and now it seems like they have cultivated a friendship that many fans are hoping could possibly once again lead to romance.

Let’s take a look at their relationship through the years:

Pitt And Aniston Were Married For Five Years

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were married for five years, from 2000 to 2005. The two met in 1998 and dated for two years before becoming engaged and marrying in an extravagant wedding in Malibu, California. After the couple announced their intent to divorce in 2005, there was intense media and fan speculation that the split was the result of infidelity by Pitt with Angelina Jolie, his co-star in the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Since divorcing, both Pitt and Aniston re-married and have subsequently separated from their respective spouses. Pitt married Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six kids, and the two were married from 2014 to 2019. Aniston married Justin Theroux, from whom she separated in 2018 after three years of marriage.

They Maintain Annual Contact

Following both of their respective separations, Pitt from Jolie and Aniston from Theroux, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been open about their friendship. In fact, Pitt revealed that he attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party last year.

Entertainment Tonight asked Pitt during the Golden Globes what he would do if he ran into Aniston on the red carpet and if their run-in would be a big deal. In response, Pitt said “I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah.” Aniston has given equally amicable reviews of her run-ins with Pitt since their divorce nearly 15 years ago. She has looked back upon their marriage and referred to it as successful.

Of both of her marriages, Aniston has said “My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in (my) personal opinion, and when they came to an end it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn’t exist with that arrangement anymore.” It sounds like Aniston is very mature about her relationships and that we can expect mutual respect between Aniston and Pitt in the years to come!

