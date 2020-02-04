Captain Glenn Shepard: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Glenn Shephard is the captain of the sailing yacht Parsifal III on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Captain Glenn Shephard is the laid back Canadian with 20 years in yachting and 10 years as captain on Parsifal III. This is his first season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. He felt the need to travel throughout his life and got his start on a 50 foot sailboat to work as a deckhand, according to his bio on Bravo.

Glenn hosted hundreds of high-end guests over the years he’s worked charter seasons. Tough to please guests don’t get under his skin and he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty doing some of the work himself.

Here’s everything you need to know about Captain Glenn Shephard:

1. Captain Glenn Shephard Is Canadian

Originally from Montreal, Captain Glenn’s life has always been dictated by the need to see the world. During his travels, he was invited on a 50-foot sailboat to work as a deckhand. Glenn was immediately hooked and has never looked back. With almost 20 years in the industry and 10 years as the Captain on Parsifal III, Glenn has hosted hundreds of high-end guests over many busy charter seasons. Glenn knows how to keep his cool while catering to the uber elite. This laid-back Captain is happy to pitch in when needed and likes to empower his crew to take charge, according to NBC Universal.

It is no secret that many find their calling when young and get the drive to achieve what they are enjoying in adulthood. This statement is true when focusing on the forays of Glenn as he admits he was fascinated with the world when quite young. It is this drive that pushed him to adventure-seeking until he found his place on the seas, says TV Over Mind.

TV Over Mind continues, while still at his prime and calming his adventure bug, he ventured into the sea as earlier hinted. It is here where he fell in love with sailing and got to work on a vessel. He started as a deckhand and gradually rose the ranks to be a captain. His claw to the top is a portrayal of resiliency and hard work, more so when you consider he has been at the helm of the Parsifal III for ten years.

2. Captain Glenn Shephard Is An Experienced Yachtsman

E! News reports Below Deck sailing Yacht’s crew will benefit from Glenn’s experience. He boasts of 20 years working in the sailing industry, with ten solid ones as the captain of the mega yacht, Parsifal III. Such an experience on the seas is awe-inspiring and shows how qualified he is to be the head of the crew. Looking at the sister shows in the Below Deck franchise, you see the vital role that the captain has in the development of the program and as a figure of authority. It is a sure deal that Captain Glenn Shephard will pull the stint in front of the cameras successfully.

The trailer shows Captain Glenn’s laid back approach to his work. He does not seem to be all over the place, and he has some composure when he talks. The laid back personality has already endeared him to several fans of the below deck spinoff with a substantial number lining behind him as their favorite. We hope that he maintains the composure and acts as the voice of reason as the show progresses.

Captain Glenn first got into yachting while he was traveling in Rome and saw an advertisement in the hostel he was staying at looking for someone to help prepare a boat for the summer and serve as a deckhand on the vessel as it sailed the islands around Sicily, he told BravoTV.com.

3. Captain Glenn Shephard Is An Experienced Team Leader

TV Over Mind continues, the description of a team player and an empowering figure seem to be prominent. If that is true, then the reality TV series will at least have some level of control. As evident from the two sister programs, things tend to get heated up very quickly, and a level-headed figure is significant in preventing situations from escalating. In this spinoff, it seems all eyes will be on Shephard to keep things in check.

The captain is active on Instagram and Twitter. He shares some details on his life and adventures around the world. He has 1,042 followers on Instagram as of the time of publication. He interacts with his followers freely, answering their questions on the various captions, further cementing his calm guy demeanor.

The captains of the crews always have a special place in fans’ hearts with Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn quickly becoming beloved on Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean, respectively. And it’s Captain Lee and Captain Sandy’s different yet equally successful leadership styles that show their competence with crew and guests.

4. Captain Glenn Is An Avid Traveler

Captain Glenn loves the outdoors and adventure, which is how he became a captain of a sailing vessel. He enjoys traveling, mountain surfing, photography, sailboat cruising, and golfing during his free time, says TV Over Mind.

Captain Glenn’s Instagram feed shows his travels, his work as captain on mega yachts and his adventurous side. He has visited Italy, Greece, Scotland, Switzerland and Spain, among others. This season, Captain Glenn will be joined by yachtie couple Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan, Chef Adam, Jenna MacGillivray, Byron Hissey, Madison Stalker, Georgia Grobler and Parker McCown.

Paget and Ciara are involved in a romance, and Captain Glenn says, ”Generally speaking I’m open to couples and I’ve worked with a lot of couples—obviously there’s an expectation that they’re discrete—it’s kind of unusual for couples to work in the same department and that adds a very interesting element that you could see some drama from that.”

5. Sailing Is Dangerous for the Inexperienced Sailor

Captain Glenn told E! News, “There’s always danger in everything—if people are careful, we advise them how to move around the boat when we’re sailing and stuff like that so our guests are safe but it’s still exciting for them.”

He also revealed to E! News that he might resemble both Captain Lee and Captain Sandy Yawn, but “I’m probably a little bit more laid back than they are, I think… I have a very laid back [style], not completely hands off but I like to give ownership of the departments to my department heads. I don’t want to stifle their initiative. I keep an eye on everything but I consider myself a macromanager rather than a micromanager. In a way I pride myself on that…but I think I get the best out of my people by doing it that way.”

Captain Glenn Shephard will star alongside the other members of the cast in the latest spinoff in the Below Deck franchise. Already followers are waiting for the first episode, says TV Over Mind.

