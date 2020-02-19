Elephant on ‘The Masked Singer’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Masked Singer is in its third season, and producers have taken the show to the next level. The costumes are more intricate, the fans are more excited, and the celebrities are bigger than ever.

The elephant will make its first appearance on the show on February 19. He or she will battle it out against a new batch of celebrities in the hopes of being crowned this season’s winner. What do we know about the elephant so far?

Read on for details.

1. The Elephant Made Its First Appearance on the February 19 Episode

The Elephant’s first appearance on the show is February 19.

As devoted viewers are aware, the show is different this go around. This time, there are groups of six participants– three of which move forward to the next round, giving us a ‘final 9’. Tonight, the show is going to experience the talent of the Group B performers.

The White Tiger, Turtle, and Kangaroo, all from Group A, have made it to what they’re calling the ‘Super Nine’ this season. Group C will take the stage after Group B wraps up.

2. There Is a Severe ‘Lack of Information’ About the Elephant

Headed into tonight’s episode, there is a “severe lack of information” about the Elephant, in the words of The Cinemaholic.

The official Instagram handle for The Masked Singer won’t even tell us if the person under the mask is male or female.

The only photo they have posted to date is a picture of the masked elephant next to a real elephant, and it’s captioned, “Can you spot the Masked Singer?”

3. Some Fans Are Already Guessing Will.I.Am From the Black Eyed Peas

The top guess out there right now is that the masked elephant is Will.I.Am from the Black Eyed Peas singer.

Fans who support this theory are pointing to the fact that the band’s debut album was ‘Elephunk’.

In the words of The Cinemaholic, “The reference to funky music and an elephant seems too good to pass up on.” On top of that, the elephant costume is similar to one worn in a Black Eyed Peas music video.

Other fans out there are pushing the Tori Kelly theory because she voiced an elephant in Sing.

4. Fans Can Expect Bigger Stars This Season

The chances of there being a pretty big celebrity under the elephant mask are high, as fans can expect bigger celebrities this go around.

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra said, “It’s opened up a lot of much bigger names to us than maybe we would have had if it was just a regular premiere. People understand that that’s a great platform for them… We have the most amazing reveal in our premiere — like really amazing. It’s really exciting.”

5. 3 Celebrities Have Been Unmasked so Far

Last week, Chaka Khan was unveiled during the Valentine’s Day-themed episode. Prior to that, Drew Carey was revealed to be the llama, and Lil Wayne was revealed to be the robot.

Following the latter’s reveal, host Nick Cannon said, “He just made this show so much cooler, right?”

Asked why he picked the robot costume, Lil Wayne shared, “My kids, man, my kids. My kids watch the show with me and [I] know they’re going to like the robot costume.”

