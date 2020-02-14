Happy Valentine’s Day 2020 Quotes for Cards

Happy Valentine’s Day 2020! Today is a wonderful day to celebrate love. Many couples, singles, and families will be celebrating today and throughout the weekend. You’ll likely want to give a card to that special someone in your life at some point today or this weekend. Read on to see some funny or sweet quotes that would be perfect to include in a Valentine’s Day card.

These Quotes Could Be Perfect in a Valentine’s Day Card

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart.” – Helen Keller

If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you. – A. A. Milne

The best thing to hold onto in life is each other. – Audrey Hepburn

All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt. – Charles M. Schulz

People love in different ways. You may have a man who brings you flowers every Monday but doesn’t give two hooty-hoots about Valentine’s Day. Just because he doesn’t give you a valentine doesn’t mean he doesn’t love you! – Jada Pinkett Smith

The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. That’s what I hope to give you forever. – The Notebook

True love stories never have endings. – Richard Bach

“Each time you love, love as deeply as if it were forever.” – Audre Lorde

“There is only one happiness in life: to love and be loved.” – George Sand

“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” – Dr. Seuss

“Love doesn’t make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” – Franklin P. Jones

“If I had a flower for every time I thought of you… I could walk through my garden forever.” – Alfred Tennyson

“Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” – Aristotle

Sometimes it’s more fun to just have a little fun with your Valentine’s. Here are some funny quotes you can write in a card.

Happy Valentine’s Day to the couple who always welcomes me as a third wheel. – Unknown

What the world really needs is more love and less paperwork. – Pearl Baliey

A guy knows he’s in love when he loses interest in his car for a couple of days. – Tim Allen

“It’s better to have loved and lost than to have to do forty pounds of laundry a week.” – Laurence J. Peter

“I love Mickey Mouse more than any woman I have ever known.” – Walt Disney

Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with slow internet service to see who they really are. – Will Ferrell

Remember, your Valentine’s card shows you care enough to send the very best, even though you’re too lazy to put it in your own words. – Melanie White

READ NEXT: How To Watch ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Online on CBS All Access