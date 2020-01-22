How To Watch ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Online on CBS All Access

It’s finally time. Star Trek: Picard is returning and fans couldn’t be more excited. But you can’t watch the new series featuring Patrick Stewart on CBS. Instead, the only way to watch it is online rather than through a TV broadcast. Star Trek: Picard premieres on CBS All Access sometime after 12 AM Pacific on January 23 (which is after 3 a.m. Eastern on Thursday the 23rd.) Read on to learn all about how to watch Star Trek: Picard online.

The show is exclusive to CBS All Access, which is available via either of the following options:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for the CBS All Access Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the show on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service gives you complete access to CBS’ on-demand library, which includes CBS All Access exclusives such as this one.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch the show on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Fans are so excited about Star Trek: Picard, they can hardly contain their enthusiasm. It’s been so long, and finally Patrick Stewart is back on TV with a new Star Trek series. Does it get any better than that?

Here’s another trailer showing just how epic the new series will be. Yes, that’s the Enterprise D that you see.

Star Trek: Picard will take place at the end of the 24th Century. This is the furthest in time that we’ve seen any Star Trek series so far. The last Star Trek: The Next Generation movie, Star Trek: Nemesis, took place in 2379. Now Picard will take place 20 years after the movie.

The Next Generation TV series, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager all took place in the same time period, about a century after Star Trek: The Original Series. Then there was Enterprise, which took place about a century before The Original Series. And Discovery took place somewhere between TOS and Enterprise.

Here’s a sneak peek of the beginning of the show:

The cast for this new series includes Patrick Stewart (Picard), Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadway (Narek), and Evan Evagora (Elnor). Special guests will include Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Brent Spiner (Data), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), and Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine.)

Fans can’t contain their excitement, and you won’t have to wait much longer to see the first episode.

