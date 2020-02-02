How Many Grammys Do JLo & Shakira Have?

Two of music’s biggest stars are taking the stage at Super Bowl 2020 on Sunday, February 2 when Jennifer Lopez and Shakira unite to perform what is sure to be a spectacular halftime show. The two women combined have sold over 150 million records worldwide, but have they also taken home the hardware for their music?

Read on to find out how many Grammys and other awards each superstar has won.

JLo Has Never Won a Grammy

How Jennifer Lopez's Green Versace Dress Became An Iconic Grammys MomentIt's been 20 years since Jennifer Lopez shut down the 2020 Grammy Awards wearing her now-iconic jungle-print Versace dress. In honor of the anniversary, Access Hollywood looks back on the moment that to this day is the most Google-searched Grammys moment ever. » SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AHSub » Visit Our Website: http://www.AccessOnline.com/ Get More Access: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/accessonline Twitter: https://twitter.com/accessonline Instagram: http://instagram.com/accessonline Snapchat: OfficialAccess #AccessHollywood #GRAMMYs #JenniferLopez 2020-01-25T16:00:14.000Z

Despite having nine hits that charted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including four No. 1 hits, Jennifer Lopez has not won a Grammy, and she has only been nominated for one twice — in 2000 for “Waiting for Tonight” and in 2001 for “Let’s Get Loud.” JLo has also been nominated twice for a Latin Grammy and has not won either time.

She has, however, taken home a number of other honors, so her award display case is far from empty. JLo has earned three American Music Music Awards, three ALMA Awards for music, three Billboard Music Video Awards, one Billboard Music Award, eight Billboard Latin Music Awards, three MTV Europe Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, six Teen Choice Awards for music, two World Music Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And that’s just for music. Lopez has been acting for nearly 30 years, most notably making a mark playing slain singer Selena Quintanilla in the biopic Selena. Her acting has earned her two ALMA awards for acting, three People’s Choice Awards, three Teen Choice Awards for acting, a GLAAD Media Award, a Hollywood Critics Association Award, two MTV Movie Awards, and two Golden Globe nominations.

There was some outcry that JLo wasn’t nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her work in Hustlers this past year because that role earned her 48 nominations and 13 wins from various film and critics organizations.

Shakira

Shakira – Hips Don't Lie (Official Music Video) ft. Wyclef JeanShakira's official music video for 'Hips Don't Lie'. Click to listen to Shakira on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/ShakiraSpot?IQid=ShakiraHDL As featured on Oral Fixation, Vol 1 & 2. Click to buy the track or album via iTunes: http://smarturl.it/OralFixation?IQid=ShakiraHDL Google Play: http://smarturl.it/HDLGPlay?IQid=ShakiraHDL Amazon: http://smarturl.it/OFAmazon?IQid=ShakiraHDL More from Shakira Waka Waka (This Time For Africa): https://youtu.be/pRpeEdMmmQ0 Loba: https://youtu.be/C7ssrLSheg4 La Tortura: https://youtu.be/Dsp_8Lm1eSk More great Global Hits videos here: http://smarturl.it/GlobalHits?IQid=ShakiraHDL Follow Shakira Website: http://www.shakira.com/home Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shakira Twitter: https://twitter.com/shakira Instagram: https://instagram.com/shakira Tumblr: http://shakira.tumblr.com/ Subscribe to Shakira on YouTube: http://smarturl.it/ShakiraSub?IQid=ShakiraHDL ——— Lyrics: Ladies up in here tonight No fighting, no fighting We got the refugees up in here No fighting, no fighting Shakira, Shakira I never really knew that she could dance like this She makes a man wants to speak Spanish Como se llama (si), bonita (si), mi casa (si, Shakira Shakira), su casa Shakira, Shakira Oh baby when you talk like that You make a woman go mad So be wise and keep on Reading the signs of my body And I'm on tonight You know my hips don't lie And I'm starting to feel it's right All the attraction, the tension Don't you see baby, this is perfection 2009-10-03T04:47:55.000Z

This Colombian singer has fared a bit better with the Grammy Awards than JLo. Shakira has won three Grammy Awards (out of six nominations) — she won Best Latin Pop Album in 2001, Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album in 2006, and Best Latin Pop Album in 2018. Shakira has also won 11 Latin Grammys out of a whopping 25 nominations, plus the Latin Grammys Person of the Year in 2011.

Her other music awards include five ALMA Awards, five American Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, 39 Billboard Latin Music Awards, two MTV Europe Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, one People’s Choice Award, two Teen Choice Awards, seven World Music Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Two Singers Hope to Bring Culture and Diversity to their Super Bowl Halftime Show

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira speak about Super Bowl LIV Halftime ShowFULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira speak about Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show 2020-01-30T18:42:17.000Z

“Two Latinas, doing this in this country at this time, it’s just very empowering for us,” said Lopez at the pre-game press conference held Thursday, January 30 in Miami. “And for me, I’m very proud to be able to help and put forth that message.”

She added, “It’s a lot of energy. It’s very entertaining. There’s heartfelt moments. I think we run the gamut. It’s packed with a lot of awesome moments.”

In an interview Friday, January 31, on Good Morning America, Shakira said they hope to showcase the journey they have each taken over their respective careers.

“We might be able to take people on a journey that shows who we are, artistically, and where we’ve been all these years with our careers,” said Shakira, adding that they want to viewers to feel like “they just went to a great party, an all-inclusive party, a party that integrates cultures and diversity.”

Coverage of Super Bowl LIV starts at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, with the actual game beginning at 6:30 p.m. Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem, Yolanda Adams will sing “America the Beautiful,” and JLo and Shakira will rock out for the halftime show.

READ NEXT: A List of Super Bowl Concerts and Performances for 2020