What We Know About Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Plans So Far

Super Bowl halftime performer Jennifer Lopez got engaged in March of 2019 to former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez. While they don’t have their entire wedding planned out up until this point, they do have some concrete plans in place.

Rodriguez appeared on Strahan, Sara and Keke in December and dropped a few hints to what their plans are for their big day. He said they’d be on a long flight, indicating that they’d be having a destination wedding.

“When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is a lot of nodding,” Rodriguez joked.

Lopez appeared on Entertainment Tonight last fall and said that Rodriguez was just saying things to throw people off and that they didn’t have any firm plans at the point. When she was on tour, though, JLo said she’d probably be getting married in 2020.

“I’d like a big wedding,” she said. “And I’d like to get married in a church this time. I’ve never been married in a church.”

They Want the Day to Be Extremely Special

Lopez told the Evening Standard in Sept. 2019 that she hadn’t had much time to plan the wedding yet, but she was looking forward to it. She said that wherever and whenever the wedding takes place, it will be special.

“We both come from traditional Latin families and we want that…” she said. “Everyone wants somebody to grow old with. At the end of the day, how much work you can do, how much money can you make, and what does it all matter? It doesn’t, really.”

Rodriguez seems to be on a different page when it comes to what type of special they want the day to be. He joked with Jimmy Fallon recently about when they should have the wedding, and Fallon told him that they should just tie the knot during the Super Bowl halftime show since one hundred million people would be watching and no one’s ever done it.

The ex-Yankee said that they were thinking a little smaller, and they’d probably invite closer to 100 people to the wedding.

Their Kids Will Be Part of the Wedding

While we don’t have all the details we want about the wedding just yet, we do know one thing: the couple will have their kids be a huge part of their day.

Lopez told Entertainment Tonight that her 11-year-old son Max would be walking her down the aisle and that that was the first detail she had planned. Lopez also has a daughter, Emme Maribel, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez came to the relationship with two daughters, 14-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella, whom he had with his ex-wife Cynthia Rodriguez. It’s likely that all four children will play a large role in their special day.

The couple got engaged on a beach in the Bahamas in March. Rodriguez later revealed that he’d been planning the proposal for six months. This will be Lopez’s fourth wedding, but she feels like the fourth time’s the charm.

