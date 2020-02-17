Is the Stock Market Open or Closed on Presidents Day 2020?

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will both be closed on Monday, February 17, 2020, in order to observe Presidents Day, according to both websites. The U.S. bond market will also be closed Monday, as recommended by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, according to USA Today.

The market will reopen on Tuesday, February 18 following the three-day holiday weekend, which commemorates the birth of America’s first president (although George Washington’s actual birthday falls on February 22). The stock market will proceed with its normal hours on Tuesday – opening at 9:30 a.m. EST and closing at 4 p.m. EST.

The next market holiday is Good Friday, which falls on Friday, April 10, 2020, followed by Memorial Day on Monday, May 25. Read on for a complete rundown of the stock market holiday schedule.

The Stock Market is Closed on Most Federal Holidays

The NYSE and the Nasdaq were both closed on New Year’s Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day last month, which were the first two holidays of the year that the stock market observed. The other holidays that lead the NYSE to close (aside from Presidents Day, MLK Day and New Year’s Day) include the following:

Good Friday (April 10)

Memorial Day (May 25)

Independence Day (July 4)

Labor Day Monday (September 7)

Thanksgiving Day (November 26)

Christmas Day (December 25)

The stock market closes for the full day on the holidays stated above, but there are also a few days that the market closes early for. The hours will be reduced later this year to accommodate both Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to the NYSE website. The site states, “Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 27, 2020 (the day after Thanksgiving),” for Thanksgiving, and “Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Thursday, December 24, 2020,” for Christmas eve this year. New Year’s Eve will likely also see reduced hours.

Two rules dictate when the stock market closes during holidays, according to the Nasdaq website. The first rule states, “if the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday,” and the second reads, “if the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.”

NASDAQ Follows a Similar Holiday Schedule & Closes on Most Federal Holidays

The Nasdaq holiday schedule is almost identical to NYSE, with the same limited trading hours during half days, and closures on all major federal holidays. The website states, “The following is a schedule of stock market and bond market holidays for 2020. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.”

Check out the full Nasdaq holiday list below. Note that Nasdaq has either reduced hours or closures on each of the following holidays, according to the website: