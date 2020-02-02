What Time & Channel Is the 2020 Puppy Bowl on TV Today?

Happy Puppy Bowl 2020! The Puppy Bowl is an adorable alternative to the Super Bowl. Read on to find out more details about how to watch today’s adorable event and when it airs.

The Puppy Bowl XVI Kicks Off Just Before 3 PM Eastern

The Puppy Bowl kicks off at 3 p.m. Eastern (12 p.m. Pacific/2 p.m. Central) on Animal Planet. (Technically, it kicks off at 2:56 p.m. Eastern, four minutes before 3:00.)

To find out what channel Animal Planet is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Animal Planet is on for you in your region.

All day today, Animal Planet is having a Puppy Bowl extravaganza. Here are the details, according to TV Guide.

4-5 a.m. Eastern: Puppy Bowl XVI Presents The Dog Bowl III

6 a.m. -7 a.m. Eastern: Puppy Bowl XVI Presents: Too Cute! For Puppy Bowl (Meet Ariel and her litter, Minnow and her litter, and more.)

7-8 a.m. Eastern: Puppy Bowl XVI Presents: Too Cute! Show-Stopping Pups

8-9 a.m. Eastern: Puppy Bowl XVI Presents: Training Camp Confidential

9-10 a.m. Eastern: Puppy Bowl XVI Presents: More About Puppy Bowl

10-11 a.m. Eastern: Puppy Bowl XVI Presents: Where Are They Now?

11 a.m-12 p.m. Eastern: Puppy Bowl XVI Presents: Stars to the Rescue

12-12:57 p.m. Eastern: Puppy Bowl XVI Presents: The Best of the Kitty Halftime

12:57-1:56 p.m. Eastern: Puppy Bowl XVI Presents: The Dog Bowl III

1:58 p.m.-2:56 p.m. Eastern: Puppy Bowl XVI Pre-Game Show

2:56 p.m.-5:03 p.m. Eastern: Puppy Bowl XVI

The Puppy Bowl Teams & More

The Puppy Bowl features a faceoff between Team Ruff and Team Fluff for the “Sweet 16” competition. We also have a lot of international contestants this year, including players from St. Croix, Toronto, Colombia, Cartagena, and more. The game also features Wisdom Panel DNA test results, so we can know what makes these puppies stars.

Puppies are also competing for MVP (Most Valuable Puppy), which is awarded to the pup who scores the most touchdowns. Viewers will also enjoy Pup Close and Personal profiles with Jack (a Chihuahua mix), Lucca (a Chihuahua/Miniature Pinscher mix), Sol (a Chihuahua/Border Collie mix), and more.

Today’s game also features five special needs players who are adoption ready: Ferris (a three-legged Labrador Retriever mix), Kismet and Paprika (two hearing-impaired pups), Filbert (a blind and hearing-impaired Shetland Sheepdog mix), and Rooster (an American Staffordshire Terrier/Bulldog mix who has a cleft palate.)

Puppy Bowl 2020: Preview the 16th Annual Puppy Bowl on Animal PlanetHere's a look at the 16th annual Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet. Will YOU be watching Puppy Bowl 2020? THE LIST is a daily TV show that covers the hottest trends and topics in life hacks, pop culture, deals and gadgets to make your life a little easier. Tune in Monday-Friday to watch THE LIST. Watch us weeknights on TV! http://www.thelisttv.com/watch And Online Anytime http://www.thelisttv.com/ Like Us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/thelistshowtv Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/TheListShowTV Go Behind the Scenes on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/TheListShowTV Get The List App Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.scripps.thelist IPhone: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/the-list-tv/id1073229263?ls=1&mt=8 2020-01-30T23:01:40.000Z

Today’s game promises to be loads of fun and full of fur and snuggles.

If you want to make your own puppy (or another pet) a star, you can create a trading card on Animal Planet’s website right here. These can also be used for pups who need to find a forever home. They’re super adorable. You can fill in categories like Best Friend, treasured treat, favorite show, dislikes, always begs for, pawsome talent, favorite place, breed, must-have toy, and more.

The Puppy Bowl is a wonderful way to bring attention to adoptable puppies and dogs everywhere who need forever homes. If you don’t have a pup of your own, maybe you’ll consider adopting one today.