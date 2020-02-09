Spike Lee Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant At Oscars With Purple And Yellow Suit

Spike Lee is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and he is taking the opportunity to use fashion to make a statement by paying tribute to his friend, the late basketball star Kobe Bryant, by wearing a purple and yellow custom suit to the 92nd Academy Awards. The suit jacket worn by Lee is embroidered with Bryant’s basketball number “24”. The purple and yellow color scheme of the suit matches the team colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, the professional basketball team for which Bryant played for 20 years.

The custom suit was designed and produced by Gucci, made specifically for Lee and his request to pay homage to Bryant, who was one of nine people who tragically passed away in a helicopter accident in late January 2020. The right lapel of the suit jacket is embroidered with the number “2” and the left suit lapel is embroidered with the number “4”. Together, the numbers pay tribute to Bryant’s former number “24”. Lee’s accessories included lavender glasses and a hat by Baron Hats.

Spike Lee is paying tribute to his friend and fellow Oscar winner #KobeBryant with this purple and gold suit. 💜💛 More #Oscars arrivals: https://t.co/HBi9PA4RdD pic.twitter.com/ZAHXoMQTgr — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 9, 2020

On The Red Carpet

Lee has been grazing the red carpet, giving several interviews about his work in film and, of course, his custom purple and yellow suit. Of his late friend, Lee has said, “Tribute, honor, homage. We all miss him. I’m presenting tonight, but at the same time, I wanted to represent. I want to do both tonight.”

Director Spike Lee has worn a Kobe Bryant-inspired suit on the #Oscars red carpet 💜 💛 https://t.co/cPERt49t4Y — LifeStyle on RTÉ (@LifeStyleRTE) February 9, 2020

Nike Shoes

In addition to paying tribute to Bryant by wearing a custom Gucci suit in the colors purple and yellow, Lee also paid homage to the basketball star by wearing a pair of Nike Kobe 9 Elite Strategy basketball shoes.

Spike Lee wearing a purple and gold suit and “Strategy” Nike Kobe 9 Elites to honor his friend Kobe Bryant at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4hC0nBEnSh — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 9, 2020

READ NEXT: Oscars 2020 Hosting News: There Will Be No Host This Year