Who Made It Through on ‘The Masked Singer’? 2/19/2020

The Masked Singer welcomed its second group of performers on episode 4 of Season 3, as six new characters performed for the votes of a live audience. The new contestants featured in the episode were Mouse, Taco, Elephant, Banana, Frog, and Kitty. Sadly, another competitor was eliminated from the show after judges Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke watched them all perform.

So, who was the celebrity contestant who was unmasked?

Before we get into the celebrity whose identity was revealed, THIS IS YOUR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do not want to know who made it through to the next round, STOP READING NOW.

“The Masked Singer” Performances

The first performer of the night was The Frog. He sang “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer. “I feel free, baby. I came here to win it all, baby. That’s what I came to do. Win it all,” The Frog said. Jenny McCarthy guessed The Frog was Michael Johnson; Ken Jeong said it could be Carl Lewis and Nicole Scherzinger assumed The Frog might be Ray J.

The second to perform was The Elephant. He sang “Friday I’m In Love” by The Cure for his first song. The top guesses for The Elephant from the judges were Lance Armstrong, Travis Barker, Tommy Lee and former Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke.

The third to perform was The Kitty. She sang “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande. The top guesses for The Kitty were Julianne Hough, Paris Hilton or Nicole Richie.

Next up for the night was The Taco. He wowed the judges when he sang “Fly Me To The Moon” by Frank Sinatra. “The weirdest thing about this is being ignored by people because they don’t know who I am. For the first time, I feel invisible,” The Taco said. The top guesses were Regis Philbin, Martin Short and Bob Saget.

The Mouse wowed the judges with her velvet voice. “Just like a mouse I’m small and cute don’t let my size fool you!” The Mouse said in her clue package. The top guesses from the judges were Darlene Love, Dionne Warwick and Maya Rudolph.

The final person to perform was The Banana. He performed “A Little Less Conversation” by Elvis Presley. Jenny McCarthy said the true identity of The Banana might be Bill Engvall, who is on the “Blue Collar Comedy” tour. Pussycat Doll singer Nicole Scherzinger guessed Ed Helms, and Robin Thicke paid attention to the blowfish clue and guessed country singer Darius Rucker.

Who Was Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’?

With the help of a studio audience, the contestants were voted on. The character with the least amount of votes was revealed to be …The Elephant. He was unmasked as legendary skater Tony Hawk. This meant that The Frog, Banana, Kitty, Taco and Mouse made it through to the next round.

