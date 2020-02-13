Romulan Brother & Sister on ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Give Off Jaime & Cersei Lannister Vibes

There’s something familiar about the Romulan brother and sister on Star Trek: Picard. With Episode 4 just released, the duo are still giving off some serious Game of Thrones “Jaime and Cersei Lannister” type vibes. Viewers find the Romulan storyline pretty intriguing, but they’re a little creeped out by the Romulan brother and sister’s unique relationship. This story will have spoilers through Episode 4.

Narek, the Romulan brother, has been developing a romantic relationship with Soji, the late Dahj’s twin sister. But his scenes with his sister, Narissa, have been pretty intense at the same time. Viewers are picking up on what feels uncomfortably like sexual tension between Narissa and Narek, and they’re wondering if we’re going to end up with another Cersei-Jaime Lannister sibling situation.

Narek walks through a hologram of his sister Narissa, a Romulan agent of the Zhat Vash — undercover on Earth as human Starfleet officer Lieutenant Rizzo.#StarTrek #StarTrekPicard pic.twitter.com/twlHq6inAV — TrekCore.com 🖖 (@TrekCore) February 2, 2020

Narek is a Zhat Vash covert operative and his older sister, Narissa, is also a Romulan operative who altered her ears to go undercover. Narissa Rizzo is posing as a Starfleet Lieutenant. Narek, meanwhile, is working at the Romulan Reclamation Site. His assignment is to develop an intimate relationship with Soji so he can get information from her. But many viewers think he’s developing real feelings for Soji too. But when you see scenes with him and his sister, that’s where everything gets extra complicated.

Viewers are picking up on the Lannister vibes.

Definite Lannister vibes with Narek and Narissa. #Picard — Dread Pirate Roberts #84692 (@Spencetheghost) February 8, 2020

Narek and Narissa are a little to close for being brother and sister. #StarTrekPicard 1×03 — Tina (@lostdogs20) February 8, 2020

Does anyone else feel that Narek & his sister Narissa are… um… how can I put this delicately… Lannister? #StarTrekPicard — Michael Jones (@Enigmanaut) February 7, 2020

Am I the only one who gets a “Lannister” vibe from the #romulan siblings? #picard — Melanie Riner (@makeyourownmark) February 9, 2020

And then there’s this interesting question. One person asked: “If Narek and Lt. Rizzo are the Jamie and Cersei Lannister of Picard, is Hugh their Tyrion?”

If Narek and Lt. Rizzo are the Jamie and Cersei Lannister of Picard, is Hugh their Tyrion? — Matt X Golem (@TheGolem1) February 7, 2020

Another viewer wrote: “OK. These two Romulan spies are the worst siblings since Jamie and Cersei Lannister.”

OK. These two Romulan spies are the worst siblings since Jamie and Cersei Lannister.#StarTrekPicard — Bob Castillo (@ZombieElvis) February 13, 2020

Viewers on Reddit are talking about it too. When someone mentioned Narek and Lt. Rizzo, someone else responded: “AKA Jaime and Cersei of the 24th century!” Another viewer responded: “Yeah they have way too much sexual tension for a brother and sister. Serious Lannister vibes there.”

These Lannister vibes continued into Episode 4, which was released on February 13.

It’ll be interesting to see where the Romulan siblings’ storyline goes next. Likely, Narek is going to have some serious issues with ultimately betraying Soji, depending on what their plan is. But will he turn away from his sister to help Soji, or will his loyalty ultimately lie with his family, no matter how twisted they are?

There are a lot of other things to ponder from Star Trek: Picard Episode 4, which was an amazing episode in the new series. We have Picard’s “sort of adopted son” to learn more about, along with enjoying their fun dynamic. And we have a ship full of holograms to explore. The series is entertaining and a lot of fun. It’s going to give us a lot of plot twists to talk about for a long time.

