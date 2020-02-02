Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The 2020 Super Bowl halftime show will air on FOX on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 sometime between 8:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET. It will star a number of performers and has been produced by the N.F.L., Pepsi, and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

This is the first year that the NFL is working with Roc Nation. The partnership was announced last year; Roc Nation is set to help produce entertainment at the Super Bowl and other prominent N.F.L. events. It is also meant to support the league’s social activism campaign, Inspire Change.

The Super Bowl normally sees one headlining act and then a few guest stars. Last year, for example, the concert was headlined by Maroon 5 with a surprise appearance by Big Boi and Travis Scott. This year, expect two headlining acts and special guests.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Are the Headliners

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are headlining this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in what is a dream come true for Lopez. She recently said that she has been dreaming of one day taking the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show since 1996 when she saw Diana Ross “fly off into the sky.”

Shakira spoke along the same lines at a press conference earlier this week, saying she is happy to be sharing the stage with Lopez. It’s also Shakira’s birthday.

Shakira and Lopez will not be the only performers to take the stage, but it is expected that they will deliver Latin flair and celebrate women’s empowerment with their sets.

2. The Show Made History Before it Started

Prior to the start of the show, the 2020 Super Bowl halftime event was already historical. This year marks the first time that two Latin performers will co-headline the event. Gloria Estefan, Arturo Sandoval and Christina Aguilera have been featured in the past, but none of them together. Enrique Iglesias has also performed at the Super Bowl.

A source told Billboard that the stage design for the show will draw inspiration from women’s empowerment and Latin culture in order to reflect Miami, where the game takes place.

“I think Latinos are going through a difficult time in the US right now, and I think it’s very important for us to convey a message of unity and also to show what a relevant force the Latino community is in this country, how much we have to offer, our idiosyncrasies, our culture that is so diverse,” Shakira said at a press conference on Thursday. “I think that JLo and I are here redefining paradigms about age, about race, about background. It doesn’t really matter where you are from, how old you are or where you come from. What matters is the message, what you have to say. We’re here, and we have a lot to say.

3. J Balvin and Bad Bunny will Guest Star

Latin stars J Balvin and Bad Bunny will both take the stage alongside Lopez and Shakira at halftime. Balvin is a Colombian reggaeton singer, and he is expected to perform a bit of “Que Calor” and “Mi Gente” alongside Lopez.

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican Latin trap and reggaeton singer, is expected to perform “I Like it Like That” with Shakira as well as a snippet off “Chantaje.”

Bad Bunny recently released a song titled “6 Rings,” in what is seen as an emotional tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. It ends with a recording of Bryant’s voice after his final NBA game saying “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. And what can I say? Mamba out,” followed by a crowd chanting.

Page Six notes that the Spanish lyrics of Bad Bunny’s song say “You won six rings, five with the NBA and one in marriage that gave you your daughters / Thinking that one of them left with you got me outta control / but nah, it’s so you don’t play ball alone in heaven.”

It’s not clear if Bad Bunny’s Kobe tribute will be included in the show.

4. Lopez’s Daughter Emme Will Make an Appearance

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, is set to join her mother on the stage for at least part of the halftime show. The 11-year-old is no stranger to the stage, as she joined her mother for each stop of her last tour to perform Lopez’s song “Limitless.”

According to Page Six, Emme will join her mother after Shakira’s set and the beginning of Lopez’s. Prior to Emme’s appearance, Lopez will perform “Waiting For Tonight” and a mash-up of songs including “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and “Mi Gente.” It’s likely the two will perform at least part of “Limitless” together.

At the end of the show, J-Lo and Shakira will reunite to perform a mash-up of “Waka Waka” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

5. Pink Reportedly Turned Down the Show

While the Super Bowl may be the most-watched sporting event of the year, it has seen more than its fair share of controversy over the years. The controversiality of the show has led to many performers turning down the opportunity to perform at halftime.

This year in particular, Pink reportedly turned down the offer to perform. When asked why, she pointed to the scrutiny that hits artists who do choose to perform at the event. She also emphasized that she supports Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the performance of the National Anthem during N.F.L. games to protest police brutality. The rock-pop star said she would take some hints from Kaepernick if she had decided to perform.

“I’d probably take a knee and get carried out,” the mother-of-two told Billboard in an interview.

Other artists that have famously turned down the halftime show include Rihanna, Jay-Z, Cardi B and Adele.

