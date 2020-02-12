‘Survivor: Winners at War’ Premiere Time & TV Channel

CBS kicks off season 40 of Survivor with “Winners at War,” a season that premieres February 12, 2020 and features 20 returning winners all vying for their second (or in one case, third) time to be crowned Sole Survivor. Here’s what you need to know about the premiere date, time, channel, cast and more.

Survivor Season 40 Premiere Time & Date: The “Winners at War” season 40 premieres Wednesday, February 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a special two-hour episode.

Survivor Season 40 Premiere Channel: CBS has been the home for all season of Survivor, dating back to the first season in 2000. The show has changed a lot over the years, but it is still earning nearly 7 million viewers per episode and this season should be fairly popular.

Survivor Season 40 Premiere Cast: For the first time ever, the show is bringing back a cast full of winners. Twenty men and women who earned the title Sole Survivor at least once are all competing to see if anyone can become the second two-time winner — or, if Sandra Diaz-Twine wins, the first three-time winner.

The cast includes Natalie Anderson, Tyson Apostol, Danni Boatwright, Sophie Clarke, Jeremy Collins, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Ben Driebergen, Michele Fitzgerald, Wendell Holland, Adam Klein, Yul Kwon, Sarah Lacina, Amber Brkich Mariano, Rob Mariano, Parvati Shallow, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Denise Stapley, Tony Vlachos, Nick Wilson, and Ethan Zohn.

Survivor Season 40 Premiere Preview

'Survivor: Winners At War' – Jeff Probst On The Biggest Get This Season | Entertainment WeeklyJeff Probst shares who he thinks is the biggest get for Survivor: Winners at War. Subscribe to EW ►► http://bit.ly/EWSubscribe Watch interviews with your favorite celebrities from the world of entertainment. What was it like for Brad Pitt to work with Leonardo DiCaprio, what does Scarlett Johansson have to say about Black Widow, and much more: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJrTdKdDFMcOEDXcopc1nG6r6P7rHcF5T Find out about the latest news updates on all things entertainment. The biggest show launches, cast reveals, Hollywood scoop and the most popular movie announcements all in one place: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJrTdKdDFMcOD2Izg66tCC0cnPbhcSxJq Be the first to see our newest cover story reveals and exclusive features. We’ll give you a look at some of the biggest blockbusters, from the newest Marvel and DC movies, to Outlander and Supernatural: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJrTdKdDFMcNZVXrlhmmdA2lZhT6OS1TY CONNECT WITH Web: http://www.ew.com/ Twitter: http://bit.ly/Twitter_EW Facebook: http://bit.ly/Facebook_EW Instagram: http://bit.ly/Instagram_EW Snapchat: http://bit.ly/Snapchat_EW Pinterest: http://bit.ly/Pinterest_EW ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY is your pass to Hollywood’s most creative minds and most fascinating stars. With sharp insight and unparalleled access, we keep you plugged into pop culture. 'Survivor: Winners At War' – Jeff Probst On The Biggest Get This Season | Entertainment Weekly https://www.youtube.com/user/ew 2020-02-04T13:59:46.000Z

When asked who was the “biggest get” for this season, host Jeff Probst said it was absolutely Amber Brkich Mariano, who hasn’t done the show since she won “All-Stars” back in season eight. She has four young girls at home and he was pretty sure they wouldn’t get her. But her husband, Rob, talked to her and they agreed.

“Amber is the get because you have a husband and wife who met on the show, who got engaged on the show, who got married on CBS, who both won and have said we’re gonna get the grandparents to watch the kids, we’re going to put the biggest target on our back we can and we’re both coming out. That’s pretty epic,” says Probst.

He adds, “And right under that is Parvati. Parvati was a hard no because she has a brand-new baby. Totally understandable. It was just timing. But when we called, she said you know, I’m watching my baby grow and I’m starting to realize I could maybe do this right now. It’s just six weeks. My husband will be there with the baby and she said yes and then it just started rolling. And then Yul said yes. And then Danni said yes. The only person we were certain would say yes is Sandra because she has never not said yes despite knowing she has a huge target on her back.”

'Survivor: Winners At War' – Jeff Probst On The Player They Couldn't Get | Entertainment WeeklyJeff Probst discusses the player they couldn't get to come back for Winners at War. Subscribe to EW ►► http://bit.ly/EWSubscribe Watch interviews with your favorite celebrities from the world of entertainment. What was it like for Brad Pitt to work with Leonardo DiCaprio, what does Scarlett Johansson have to say about Black Widow, and much more: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJrTdKdDFMcOEDXcopc1nG6r6P7rHcF5T Find out about the latest news updates on all things entertainment. The biggest show launches, cast reveals, Hollywood scoop and the most popular movie announcements all in one place: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJrTdKdDFMcOD2Izg66tCC0cnPbhcSxJq Be the first to see our newest cover story reveals and exclusive features. We’ll give you a look at some of the biggest blockbusters, from the newest Marvel and DC movies, to Grey’s Anatomy and Supernatural: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJrTdKdDFMcNZVXrlhmmdA2lZhT6OS1TY CONNECT WITH Web: http://www.ew.com/ Twitter: http://bit.ly/Twitter_EW Facebook: http://bit.ly/Facebook_EW Instagram: http://bit.ly/Instagram_EW Snapchat: http://bit.ly/Snapchat_EW Pinterest: http://bit.ly/Pinterest_EW ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY is your pass to Hollywood’s most creative minds and most fascinating stars. With sharp insight and unparalleled access, we keep you plugged into pop culture. 'Survivor: Winners At War' – Jeff Probst On The Player They Couldn't Get | Entertainment Weekly https://www.youtube.com/user/ew 2020-01-28T14:04:19.000Z

He also reveals that they wanted John Cochran, but he said no.

“Of all the people we wanted, I would say Cochran is the only one that would have been on the list that if he had said yes would probably have a spot on the show,” says Probst.

And as for who Probst predicted would win before the season filmed? His tells Entertainment Weekly that his “first thought was Kim,” but he changed his mind.

“I’m going to go with … I’m gonna go Danni. It’s just a thing. Today I saw something. I like Danni Boatwright … it was a quiet confidence.”

'Survivor: Winners At War' – Jeff Probst’s Winner Prediction | Entertainment WeeklyJeff Probst shares who he thinks is going to win Survivor season 40. Subscribe to EW ►► http://bit.ly/EWSubscribe Watch interviews with your favorite celebrities from the world of entertainment. What was it like for Brad Pitt to work with Leonardo DiCaprio, what does Scarlett Johansson have to say about Black Widow, and much more: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJrTdKdDFMcOEDXcopc1nG6r6P7rHcF5T Find out about the latest news updates on all things entertainment. The biggest show launches, cast reveals, Hollywood scoop and the most popular movie announcements all in one place: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJrTdKdDFMcOD2Izg66tCC0cnPbhcSxJq Be the first to see our newest cover story reveals and exclusive features. We’ll give you a look at some of the biggest blockbusters, from the newest Marvel and DC movies, to Outlander and Supernatural: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJrTdKdDFMcNZVXrlhmmdA2lZhT6OS1TY CONNECT WITH Web: http://www.ew.com/ Twitter: http://bit.ly/Twitter_EW Facebook: http://bit.ly/Facebook_EW Instagram: http://bit.ly/Instagram_EW Snapchat: http://bit.ly/Snapchat_EW Pinterest: http://bit.ly/Pinterest_EW ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY is your pass to Hollywood’s most creative minds and most fascinating stars. With sharp insight and unparalleled access, we keep you plugged into pop culture. 'Survivor: Winners At War' – Jeff Probst’s Winner Prediction | Entertainment Weekly https://www.youtube.com/user/ew 2020-02-07T13:59:46.000Z

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: Meet the ‘Survivor: Winners at War’ Cast