What Time Is Tonight’s ‘Bachelor’ 2020 Episode? 2/10/20

Tonight, a 2-hour episode of The Bachelor will kick off on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

Read on to find out what will go down during the episode, but beware of spoilers!

The Ladies Travel to Peru

https://www.instagram.com/natashaparker/?utm_source=ig_embed

Tonight, the six remaining women travel to Lima, Peru, where Peter will narrow down the competition to just four contestants.

His first one-on-one date is with Natasha, and she gets sent home. These days, Natasha is living it up in New York City. She currently works for HBO and Cinemax, and received her Bachelor’s Degree in communications with TV Writing and Producing.

Peter then takes Kelsey Weier on a date. Another one-on-one date is given to Madison Prewett. Peter, lastly, takes three women on a three-on-one date: Kelley, Hannah Ann, and Victoria Fuller. On the group date, Kelley Flanagan is sent home.

Next week, we’ll travel to hometowns, when four of the ladies will become just three.

Who Wins This Season?

The big question on everyone’s mind is: who wins this season of the show?

Per Reality Steve, the final two contestants are Hannah Ann and Madison Prewett.

There are a few theories out there right now about who wins. One fan’s theory is that Peter actually ends up with one of the show’s producers. Another sleuthing expedition led a fan to Venmo, where they learned that Hannah Ann’s Venmo is set to private, and Madison’s is set to public. On top of that, according to Cosmpolitan, Pete is still friends with Hannah Ann on Venmo, leading people to think that Hannah Ann is the winner.

I did some detective work last week and Pilot Pete is friends with Hannah Ann on venmo. So I’m calling it that she will be the winner. — Spencer Ramer (@SpencerRamer) January 7, 2020

Then there’s the whole story of the TikTok incident. Apparently, as Bustle discusses, a Knoxville local saw Hannah Ann Facetiming a man who “sounded like Peter.” They were apparently talking about moving into a place together in Los Angeles. Of course, this hasn’t been confirmed.

And if you look at the golf bag above, it seems mysteriously similar to a golf bag that Peter was using in a separate Instagram story post.

Reality Steve has revealed that he has no definitive answers when it comes to the show’s finale. In fact, in one of his posts, he writes, “…I had always released a ‘winner’ before the first episode aired. Not gonna happen this season. Not because I don’t want to, or not because I don’t feel like it, or whatever rabid conspiracy theory you can come up with. The bottom line is I don’t have the ending yet, but I’m pretty sure there’s a good reason why I don’t.” The reason? The ending likely hasn’t happened yet. That’s right– Reality Steve is inclined to think that there hasn’t been an actual ending. He proposes six possible endings: that Peter is with Madison and they’re engaged. That’s with Madison and they’re not engaged. That he’s with Hannah Ann and they’re engaged. That he’s with Hannah Ann and they’re not engaged. That he’s single, or that he’s single for now but won’t be when After the Final Rose comes around.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see how the rest of the show pans out. Tune in tonight at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.

