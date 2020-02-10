Natasha Parker & Peter Weber’s ‘Bachelor’ Spoilers

Peter Weber’s season of ABC’s The Bachelor is nearing the end, and the list of contestants left is getting shorter every week. This week, Weber will go on a date with Natasha Parker.

WARNING: Spoilers for Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor follow.

Parker is one of six contestants left going into tonight’s episode of The Bachelor. Those contestants are Natasha Parker, Kelsey Weier, Madison Prewett, Kelley Flanagan, Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss

There will be no rose ceremony before the hometown dates; this is the usual for the episode before. The bachelor will go on dates with each of the women, and if they do not receive a rose, they are sent home.

Natasha Gets Sent Home on Her One-on-One Date

Reality Steve, who typically has accurate information, has revealed that Parker will not get a rose from Peter tonight after going on a one-on-one date with him.

Last week, Parker took to Instagram to post photos of her making out with the bachelor himself.

“Everyone wants to know what lipstick Pedro is wearing tonight. It’s called MINE by Natasha,” she wrote in the caption. She has previously shared pictures from earlier in the season including a photo of her from the football group date and an image of her first meeting with Weber.

After the premiere, she uploaded a photo and wrote “#Bachelornation Can anyone guess what else I said to pilot bae?! Last night was surreal! I’m so overwhelmed with all the love & support! Thank you! I loved getting all the tags and seeing everyone’s viewing party! BIG SHOUT OUT to this crew of cool cats! #kittynation is here!”

The post included an image of a viewing party where the fans wore matching pink shirts with cats on them.

Natasha is Back in New York City

Parker resides in New York City where she currently works in production for HBO and Cinemax. The Bachelor contestant holds a Bachelor’s Degree in communications with TV Writing and Producing as a concentration from Columbia College.

Her about section on her website reads, “Since Natasha has embarked on the freelance producing world, she has continued to collaborate with many like-minded creatives in the industry. Her goal is to help tell and execute beautiful stories, specifically championing for narratives about minorities.”

She recently uploaded a photo of herself from the Cosmopolitan photo shoot group date. The photo, which had screenshots from the magazine article along with tweeted screenshots saying Natasha should be a model, was captioned “From the concrete jungle to the Costa Rican jungle I can’t tell you which summer is more humid.”

Parker’s most recent photo was her attending New York Fashion Week. Bachelor contestant Victoria Paul commented on the photo, saying “she is a shining star in yellow, hunny!” Sydney also commented on the photo to compliment Parker’s shoes.

Tune into The Bachelor on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC to see how Peter’s season plays out.

