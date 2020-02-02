How to Watch the Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show Online

Super Bowl LIV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. CST Sunday, February 2 on Fox, followed by the 2020 halftime show after the second quarter. The halftime show will likely begin around 8-8:30 p.m. EST, depending on how long the first half of the game runs. The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers this year, and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to headline the halftime show.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Shakira & Jennifer Lopez are the First Two Latin Female Artists to Headline the Superbowl Halftime Show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are making history as the first two Latin female artists to headline the Super Bowl halftime show at the same time, according to Billboard. In the 53-year-long history of the Super Bowl, only one Latin artist has headlined the show before – Gloria Estefan performed twice, in 1992 and 1999. Enrique Iglesias also performed in 2000 but not as the main event, Billboard reports.

Both women are world-renowned artists, known for their Latin-pop type of music style and talented dance moves. Shakira and Lopez announced in September, 2019 that they would be performing during the 2020 halftime show by posting photos of each other on their respective Instagram pages.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that,” Shakira wrote on a photo of the two of them together, sporting Pepsi memorabilia. She added a series of hashtags, including, “#SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage! #nosvemosMiami #happybirthdaytomeee”

Tune in Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. EST to catch Super Bowl LIV on Fox, followed by the halftime show after the second quarter.

