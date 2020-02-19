Who officiated Brittany and Jax‘s wedding? Lace Bass, formerly of NSYNC.

The couple was married June 29, 2019 in a ceremony officiated by the former boy band member and their wedding is airing tonight on Vanderpump Rules.

Bass, who is Taylor’s business partner, took over the officiant duties after Lisa Vanderpump backed out following her mother’s death, reported Billboard. Lisa was put on officiant duty after the original minister who was supposed to officiate the wedding was outed by BuzzFeed for making “homophobic” comments. BuzzFeed also claimed that he made racist and anti-trans comments, and mentioned that the minister was pro-life. Vanderpump Rules was accused of being hypocritical when it was revealed that Jax and Brittany attended LA Pride while continuing to have the questionable minister officiate their wedding.

Despite the late breaking issue with her mother, Vanderpump and her husband Ken did attend the Kentucky Castle wedding, and Bass posted a picture of himself with Vanderpump hours before the wedding, continued Billboard.

Here’s what Lance Bass did and said to make people mad at Brittany and Jax’s wedding:

Lance Bass Revealed Tom & Katie Were Not Really Married

After officiating the Vanderpump Rules stars’ Kentucky nuptials in late June, Bass revealed some private information about another couple from the Bravo series. “You know I’m talking about the wedding and what happened, and then there was one little nugget of a storyline that I didn’t realize probably no one knew yet,” Bass told People Now.

He continued that Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney might not be married because they didn’t “fill their information out right” and that the situation might be covered on the upcoming season, Bass told People Now.

“People forget that I’ve been in entertainment news for the last 15 years,” he said. “So, you know, when there’s pieces of nuggets out there, I’m going to talk about it. I didn’t know it was a secret.”

Tom & Katie Are Going to Get Married In Las Vegas

Schwartz and Maloney decided to formalize their marriage after the news was reported. A source told People they were getting married in Las Vegas and that it would be part of the show. “They were hoping to keep things under wraps but Lance Bass spilled the beans!” the source said. “There goes his invite to the wedding.”

“Jax, he’s a funny guy, he can be a little hot head sometimes, and he reacts very quickly. But what I love about that group is, they’ve been what, eight, nine seasons now? They love each other, they hate each other, they fight, then they become best friends again. But they always come back together again like a family, and I think that is incredible,” People reported.

Cartwright and Taylor’s wedding at the Kentucky Castle was attended by nearly all of their costars, as well as Bass, Southern Charm’s Shep Rose and Summer House alumni Lauren Wirkus and Stephen McGee.

