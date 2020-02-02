Timothy Crawford Jr., Yolanda Adams’ Ex-Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Yolanda Adams is performing America the Beautiful during the Super Bowl today. Adams has been married twice. Her last marriage was to Timothy Crawford, Jr. Here’s what you need to know about Timothy Crawford, Jr.

1. Yolanda Adams & Tim Crawford, Jr. Were Married in 1997

Yolanda Adams and Tim Crawford were married in 1997. It was her second marriage. She’s talked before about how a previous relationship before Crawford was abusive, and she’d often counsel women not to ignore red flags in relationships.

Adams told Cross Rhythms that she would advise women, “if you know a person has a certain kind of dysfunction before you get involved with them or marry them, please understand that you cannot change that person. If he’s physically abusive now, he’ll be physically abusive when you’re married – in fact, it will escalate.”

2. They Have One Daughter, Taylor Crawford, & Are Friendly Co-Parents

Taylor Crawford was born to Yolanda and Tim in 2001. The couple was divorced three years later. Adams told Christian Post that she and her ex-husband are pleasant and positive co-parents, getting along just fine.

Yolanda and her daughter look a lot alike these days.

3. She Didn’t Blame Him for the Divorce

Adams and Crawford broke up about seven years after they were married in 2004. They divorced about three years after their daughter was born.

Adams told Christian Post about the divorce: “Well one of the myths about divorce, is that somebody did something… There are just times when it just doesn’t fit anymore, for whatever reason. When people tell you, ‘Hey I just can’t do this anymore,’ you’ve got to respect that. So what you do is you respect that person’s feelings, you respect that person’s space.”

4. Tim Crawford Played for the Cleveland Browns

According to NFL.com, Tim Crawford was born in 1962 in Houston, Texas, which is also where Yolanda Adams was born and grew up. He played for the Cleveland Browns in 1987 and went to college at Texas Tech.

5. Tim Crawford Stays Out of the Spotlight

Tim Crawford isn’t super active on social media. For the most part, he stays out of the spotlight. But you can find plenty of pictures of Yolanda Adams and her daughter Taylor. Here’s one of their photos that she’s shared.

