‘Rick and Morty’: QR Code on Rick’s Funnel Hat Actually Works

Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty is always good at hiding Easter eggs and other little surprises in its episodes, and Season 4 Episode 2 is no exception. You might be surprised to learn that the funnel hat Rick wears during the robot wars actually has a QR code that works.

The QR Code Leads to a Website Where You Can Buy the Hat

It’s all very meta. If you pause on the scene where Rick’s wearing the hat and follow the QR code, it really does take you to a webpage. But that webpage is designed to sell you the hat.

Yes, we still don’t know in-universe just why the hat worked and made the robots do whatever he said. Some fans hoped they might have gotten a clue about that when they followed the working QR code.

But instead, the QR code takes them to where they can buy an upside-down funnel with the same QR code on it. I mean, maybe in-universe the QR code had a source code that only the robots could see, which made them view Rick as their leader. We’ll just go with that.

In reality, the QR code takes you to Shop.RickandMorty.com.

So unfortunately, there’s no secret message. There’s no ARG you embark on like you might on Mr. Robot (which also airs on Sunday nights and is a great show, by the way.)

Instead, you can buy the funnel hat as seen in “Rick’s Special Place.”

The description reads: “Congratulations, you’ve found us. Now buy this magic funnel and never worry about suffering the gaze of mindless robots again.”

Profits from the sale of the hat will benefit Notes for Notes Inc. The description reads: “Notes for Notes, Inc. builds, equips and staffs after-school recording studios packed with drums, guitars, synths, DJ gear, groove stations, podcasting and full digital recording giving young people the opportunity to explore, create and record music for FREE! We’ve got 25 studios across the country in Boys & Girls Clubs, youth centers and soon schools allowing young people to discover their sound! Whether you are Morty’s age or wishing Rick could beam you back in time to when you were, check out notesfornotes.org to learn more, get involved or join a studio near you!”

‘Rick and Morty’ Schedule

Season 4 Episode 2 was called “The Old Man and the Seat.” The description, which doesn’t reveal a lot, reads: “We all have one thing in common broh. I don’t know broh. Watch this one.”

After Sunday night, here’s what we’re looking at for the next three episodes.

Season 4 Episode 3: November 24 – One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty

“Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

Season 4 Episode 4: December 1 – Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

“Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Season 4 Episode 5: December 8 – Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

There will be a total of 10 episodes this season.

