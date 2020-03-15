American Idol’ 2020 Auditions Schedule: Episode 5 Time & Channel

ABC’s American Idol airs the fifth episode of auditions this week. The show is on its third season on ABC but the 18th overall. Season 18, Episode 5 of Idol airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and is two hours long.

American Idol Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie attended the auditions around the country along with host Ryan Seacrest and Mentor Bobby Bones in order to find the best singers and overall contestants to send to Hollywood for the upcoming season.

On tonight’s episode, the judges will see auditions in Georgia, Wisconsin, Washington, D.C., California and Oregon in what will be the last of the auditions that are aired before Hollywood week begins on Monday, March 16.

Who is Performing on Episode Five?

This week features 13 performances from the last of the audition round. At this point, it’s possible the judges will be even pickier than usual since they’re wrapping up the auditions and have already seen a lot of very talented performances.

Here’s the list of who will be performing this episode:

Makayla Brownlee

Amber Fiedler

Jafar Hurambi

Jahzan

Aliana Jester

Meghan Knight

Grace Leer

Jordan Moyes

Justin Oliver

Demi Rae

Gilberto Rivera

Luke Stafford

Robert Taylor

At least a few of these hopefuls will make it through to the Hollywood Week round at the very least. A few may even make it further in the season.

‘American Idol’ 2020 TV Schedule

Are you ready for #HollywoodWeek?! It all begins Monday 8|7c only on ABC. pic.twitter.com/NXKiVhKQZN — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 14, 2020

This is the last episode of auditions airing for Season 18 of American Idol. Next up is the first episode of Hollywood Week, which airs on Monday, March 16, 2020. That will feature the top 70 contestants from the five episodes of auditions and anyone who made it to Hollywood, even if their auditions don’t air.

This week, the show is switching to a two day a week format in order to finish up the season by the end of April or early May since that’s when The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will begin.

After Hollywood Week airs on Monday, March 16 and Sunday, March 22. The top 40 should be announced at the end of the second episode, since that’s when Hollywood Week will end. The Showcase Round will begin either on or around March 23. The top 40 will perform. At that point, once the top 20 are announced, Idol will move to live-voting, which means pre-taped episodes will be completely done airing.

Unfortunately, due to the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus,) it’s possible that the live shows due to start in April will be postponed until a later date, or they could be taped without a live audience. The decision will be made closer to the start date of production on those.

Viewers will be able to vote starting at the Top 20, though. That will start early in April or very late in March, as all shows leading up to that point have been pre-taped.

Tune in to American Idol at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC to watch the auditions unfold and see which of the hopefuls get Golden Tickets to make their way to Hollywood.

