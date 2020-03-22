‘American Idol’ 2020 Schedule: Hollywood Week – Episode 7 Time & Channel

ABC’s singing competition reality show American Idol has finished auditions and is on to Hollywood Week. Season 18, Episode 7 of the show airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT and is two hours long.

Tonight’s episode is the second episode of Hollywood Week, and it will feature an all-new round. Usually, the second round in Hollywood is the group competition, but this time, the show decided to have the contestants perform duets instead.

According to the episode synopsis, the contestants anticipate the group rounds but are then told by the judges that they can pick only one partner to duet with. The description reads, “One pair’s tensions run high as they can’t agree on a song, while sparks fly with another pair. Two pop divas come together for a powerful rendition of a Celine Dion song; and later, one pop vocalist and one country singer team up to wow the judges with their unexpected harmony.”

The judges are Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. They’re joined by host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones. The contestants have been narrowed down, but the numbers will dwindle even more to hit the top 40 by the beginning of the showcase round.

Read on to learn more about tonight’s episode.

Who Is Performing on Hollywood Week Episode 2?

There will be around 17 performances on tonight’s episode, and all of those will be duets. Many of the contestants who will be featured are people that had their auditions featured as well, but some will be new to the screen.

Genavieve Linkowski and Travis Finlay

Mollie Isaacs and Lauren Jean

Elyjuh Rene and Kimmy Gabriela

Lauren Mascitti and Leon Majcen

Louis Knight and Francisco Martin

Olivia Ximinies and Isa Pena

Makayla Phillips and Cyniah Elise

Jeb Vonder Bruegge and Alyssa Fair

Faith Becnel and Jovin Webb

Lauren Spencer and Makayla Brownlee

Natalie Jane and Marcus Lee Tinsley II

Peyton Aldridge and Madison Paige

Jonny West and Margie Mays

Jimmy Levy and Nick Merico

Robert Taylor and Tito Ray

Cameron Havens and Ren Patrick

Kat Luna and Alejandro “Space Cowboy” Garrido

Some of the duets to watch specifically could be Jonny West and Margie Mays, who are a couple in real life. Mays previously auditioned for Idol and made it to Hollywood Week before being cut, and this time she convinced her boyfriend to audition as well. Also, Louis Knight and Francisco Martin have both proven to be ultra-talented so far, so they’re a group to watch as well.

Will the ‘American Idol’ Live Shows Be Canceled?

While the live shows for Idol aren’t due to start for a few weeks, sources told Billboard that the crew has been working remotely and all the contestants have been sent home as a precaution.

Live shows were set to begin sometime in April, but no additional information has become available other than other shows shutting down production. It’s likely at this point that those live shows will at the very least be delayed if not all together canceled.

Tune in to American Idol tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT to watch the Duet round of Hollywood Week.

