American Idol’ 2020: Who Is Performing on Tonight’s Hollywood Week Duets?

This week on ABC’s singing competition reality show, American Idol, contestants will team up to perform duets in front of the judges in hopes of making it through to the next round of Hollywood Week. The episode airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and is two hours long.

In the second episode of Hollywood Week, the show switches things up from the way that they’ve played out in previous seasons. Usually, the second round of the week consists of the group performances where contestants are grouped up and perform for their chance to move forward. This time, however, the contestants chose just one partner to perform a duet.

According to the episode description, “One pair’s tensions run high as they can’t agree on a song, while sparks fly with another pair. Two pop divas come together for a powerful rendition of a Celine Dion song; and later, one pop vocalist and one country singer team up to wow the judges with their unexpected harmony.”

The Idol judges are Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. They’re joined by host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones.

Which Contestants Are Performing Tonight?

Francisco Martin and Louis Knight Prove it's a Bromance and Not a Rivalry – American Idol 2020The two young charmers, Louis Knight and Francisco Martin, set the rivalry rumors straight. Will Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan think their version of “Breakeven” is enough? See more of American Idol 2020 on our official site: http://www.americanidol.com Like American Idol on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanIdol Follow American Idol on Twitter: https://twitter.com/americanidol Follow American Idol on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americanidol/ AMERICAN IDOL, the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns on ABC. American Idol 2020 Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest continues as host of the beloved series, while multimedia personality Bobby Bones serves at the in-house mentor. 2020-03-21T15:30:18.000Z

There will be around 17 performances on tonight’s episode, and all of those performances will be duets. The contestants chose who they wanted to partner up with, and they chose their song and arranged it while working together.

Genavieve Linkowski and Travis Finlay

Mollie Isaacs and Lauren Jean

Elyjuh Rene and Kimmy Gabriela

Lauren Mascitti and Leon Majcen

Louis Knight and Francisco Martin

Olivia Ximinies and Isa Pena

Makayla Phillips and Cyniah Elise

Jeb Vonder Bruegge and Alyssa Fair

Faith Becnel and Jovin Webb

Lauren Spencer and Makayla Brownlee

Natalie Jane and Marcus Lee Tinsley II

Peyton Aldridge and Madison Paige

Jonny West and Margie Mays

Jimmy Levy and Nick Merico

Robert Taylor and Tito Ray

Cameron Havens and Ren Patrick

Kat Luna and Alejandro “Space Cowboy” Garrido

Two duets have already been released: Louis Knight and Francisco Martin and Makayla Phillips and Cyniah Elise. Phillips and Elise chose to sing “The Prayer” by Celine Dion, and Martin and Knight performed “Break Even” by The Script. Their performance was held back a bit by the fact that Martin has a hard time handling his nerves in front of the judges and forgot some of the words, but it seemed to be successful other than that.

Will The ‘American Idol’ 2020 Live Shows Be Canceled or Postponed?

EARLY RELEASE: Cyniah Elise & Makayla Phillips Team Up for a Celine Dion Hit – American Idol 2020Will Cyniah Elise and Makayla Phillips be able to come together in time to impress Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie with their duet performance of "The Prayer" by Celine Dion? See if they can make room for each other on the stage! See more of American Idol 2020 on our official site: http://www.americanidol.com Like American Idol on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanIdol Follow American Idol on Twitter: https://twitter.com/americanidol Follow American Idol on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americanidol/ AMERICAN IDOL, the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns on ABC. American Idol 2020 Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest continues as host of the beloved series, while multimedia personality Bobby Bones serves at the in-house mentor. 2020-03-19T13:00:12.000Z

While there has been no official announcement when it comes to whether or not the live shows for American Idol’s 2020 season have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19), it’s likely that they will at the very least be postponed or filmed with no audience present. The shows were set to begin at an unannounced date in April.

Sources have told Billboard that the crew had already been working remotely prior to the week of March 22, but the contestants have also now been sent home to quarantine or self-isolate with their families rather than in Hollywood where they would have been filming live shows.

Tune in to American Idol to watch all of the duet performances and see which of the contestants get sent home and which move on to the solo round.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Cast Spoilers 2020: Top 40 Contestants for Season 18