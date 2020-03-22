American Idol’ 2020: Who Is Performing on Tonight’s Hollywood Week Duets?

This week on ABC’s singing competition reality show, American Idol, contestants will team up to perform duets in front of the judges in hopes of making it through to the next round of Hollywood Week. The episode airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and is two hours long.
In the second episode of Hollywood Week, the show switches things up from the way that they’ve played out in previous seasons. Usually, the second round of the week consists of the group performances where contestants are grouped up and perform for their chance to move forward. This time, however, the contestants chose just one partner to perform a duet.
According to the episode description, “One pair’s tensions run high as they can’t agree on a song, while sparks fly with another pair. Two pop divas come together for a powerful rendition of a Celine Dion song; and later, one pop vocalist and one country singer team up to wow the judges with their unexpected harmony.”
The Idol judges are Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. They’re joined by host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones.
Which Contestants Are Performing Tonight?
There will be around 17 performances on tonight’s episode, and all of those performances will be duets. The contestants chose who they wanted to partner up with, and they chose their song and arranged it while working together.
Genavieve Linkowski and Travis Finlay
Mollie Isaacs and Lauren Jean
Elyjuh Rene and Kimmy Gabriela
Lauren Mascitti and Leon Majcen
Louis Knight and Francisco Martin
Olivia Ximinies and Isa Pena
Makayla Phillips and Cyniah Elise
Jeb Vonder Bruegge and Alyssa Fair
Faith Becnel and Jovin Webb
Lauren Spencer and Makayla Brownlee
Natalie Jane and Marcus Lee Tinsley II
Peyton Aldridge and Madison Paige
Jonny West and Margie Mays
Jimmy Levy and Nick Merico
Robert Taylor and Tito Ray
Cameron Havens and Ren Patrick
Kat Luna and Alejandro “Space Cowboy” Garrido
Two duets have already been released: Louis Knight and Francisco Martin and Makayla Phillips and Cyniah Elise. Phillips and Elise chose to sing “The Prayer” by Celine Dion, and Martin and Knight performed “Break Even” by The Script. Their performance was held back a bit by the fact that Martin has a hard time handling his nerves in front of the judges and forgot some of the words, but it seemed to be successful other than that.
Will The ‘American Idol’ 2020 Live Shows Be Canceled or Postponed?
While there has been no official announcement when it comes to whether or not the live shows for American Idol’s 2020 season have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19), it’s likely that they will at the very least be postponed or filmed with no audience present. The shows were set to begin at an unannounced date in April.
Sources have told Billboard that the crew had already been working remotely prior to the week of March 22, but the contestants have also now been sent home to quarantine or self-isolate with their families rather than in Hollywood where they would have been filming live shows.
Tune in to American Idol to watch all of the duet performances and see which of the contestants get sent home and which move on to the solo round.
