Where to Buy Kylie Jenner & Balmain’s Cosmetics Palette

Kylie Jenner and Balmain’s cosmetics palette has been wildly popular, but it’s back in stock and available to purchase now, just in time for the premiere of Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The palette is available to purchase online at the Kylie Cosmetics website. The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder first shared the announcement for the line on Instagram with the caption “Paris is always a good idea 🇫🇷 surprise… KYLIE X BALMAIN @kyliecosmetics collection launching this Friday 9.27 on KylieCosmetics.com.”

The packaging was inspired by Balmain’s fall/winter 2019 runway, which featured pastel tones.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Olivier’s work for Balmain. His designs are so unique and whenever I wear one of his pieces, I feel confident and beautiful, and that’s how I’ve always wanted my fans to feel when they wear Kylie Cosmetics,” Jenner said in a press release. “About a year ago, Olivier and I decided to team up to collaborate on an incredible makeup collection to be used exclusively in the Balmain Spring Summer 2020 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week this year, and I’m so honored to be working with Olivier to create the makeup look for the models walking the show.”

The collection was made available on September 27, 2019.

The Palette is Back In Stock

Right now, the collection is back in stock after originally selling out. The limited-edition palette comes with 9 pressed powder pigments. It is available online at the Kylie Cosmetics website.

The colors on the palette are Close the Show (peach with fuchsia shimmer), Model Type (metallic pewter silver glitter), Attitude (matte warm lilac), Main Event (matte neutral soft brown), City of Love (metallic mint green with silver shimmer), Night Out (metallic sweet pink with violet shimmer), Top Model (matte warm rose), Catwalk (metallic dusty rose mauve with silver shimmer) and PFW (metallic royal purple with pink and aqua blue shimmer).

The Balmain Palette sells for $42.00 or 4 interest-free installments of $10.50.

Jenner Shows off the Balmain Palette on KUWTK

During a sneak peek for the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie is seen doing Kendall’s makeup as a way to test out a few new Kylie Cosmetics products. She pulls out the Balmain collection to show off how cute the PR kit looked before asking if she could test it out on Kendall.

“So, I need to create a look for the models,” she said. “So since you’re a model, I need you here to try to create a look.”

In the clip, she applies powder foundation and powder concealer, leading Kendall to say that she doesn’t usually wear powder because she likes “to be dewy,” followed by saying that she’ll still let Kylie do her thing.

“I’m not your average makeup artist,” Kylie jokes after applying some eyeshadow to Kendall’s lid with her finger.

Then, Kylie uses the eyeshadow palette she made with Olivier Rousteing for a few different shades to pull the whole look together along with a classic cat eye and nude lip. They joked that they were just staying in, saying maybe they should go out to dinner now that Kendall was all done up.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Thursday nights at 8:00 ET/PT on E!.

