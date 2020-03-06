Corey Feldman’s New Documentary Release Date for ‘My Truth’ Movie

Corey Feldman’s new documentary, titled My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, premieres Monday, March 9 at 8 p.m. PST/11 p.m. EST on MyTruthDoc.com. There will be a second worldwide viewing of the documentary on Tuesday, March 10 at 12 p.m. PST/3 p.m. EST. Tickets cost $20.

My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys will cover the experiences that Feldman and his best friend, the late Corey Haim, had with a Hollywood pedophile ring, according to Feldman. “We had both been molested as children … He was raped physically. I was raped emotionally. I was molested,” Feldman said on The Wendy Williams Show.

Although Feldman discusses the abuse in his book Coreyography: A Memoir, he never outright named his or Haim’s abusers, although the actor promises to expose them in the upcoming documentary. “I am saying every name that affected … our lives, and we have victims talking about their experiences … The one main name that everyone is waiting to hear … It is a name that everybody on the planet knows,” Feldman told Williams. Here’s what you need to know:

Feldman Plans to Expose Several Notable Hollywood Stars

(my) TRUTH: The Rape Of 2 Corey's Trailer (2020) Corey Feldman(my) TRUTH: The Rape Of 2 Corey's Trailer (2020) Corey Feldman In 2007 on a show called "The 2 Corey's" Haim & Feldman first opened up publicly about the abuse they endured as children in the industry. Shortly after the shows finale, in a private conversation off camera, Feldman made Haim a promise that if Haim were to die first, Feldman would find a way to get his whole story exposed and would try to bring both of their abusers to justice. SUBSCRIBE for more Movie Trailers HERE: https://goo.gl/Yr3O86 Check out all of the JOBLO YOUTUBE channels: MOVIE TRAILERS: https://bit.ly/1GUxgxm MOVIE CLIPS: https://bit.ly/31ByDAf TV TRAILERS: https://bit.ly/2rgxfot SUPERHEROES: https://bit.ly/2W1GS7r ANIMATED: https://bit.ly/2Jd1moq HORROR: https://bit.ly/2p5YhzR ORIGINAL CONTENT VIDEOS: https://bit.ly/2MCQJh4 CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS: https://bit.ly/2W0EeyK #CoreyFeldman 2020-02-12T20:19:19.000Z

Feldman spoke with Entertainment Weekly on March 4 and said he hopes My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys will help other victims of abuse come forward. He referred to the tumultuous and highly-publicized downfall of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and said he is optimistic that the documentary might help bring down the other Hollywood officials who allegedly abused Feldman, Heim and others throughout the years.

“It’s been a tumultuous and very risky and very scary time period,” Feldman told EW. “The last two years have been insurmountable, but I believe that with great risk comes great reward. And I believe the reward in all of this, if nothing else, will be that these guys are finally exposed. I’m hoping that what happened to [Harvey] Weinstein [will happen], that multiple victims will come forward. And as a result, these guys will finally get indictments and we can put them out of business.”

He added, “And we’re hoping it kind of clears the pathway for more justice and for more voices to be heard, because this is really about enabling the voice of the survivor and empowering the survivor and turning the tables. All of these years, it’s been about protecting the bad guys, and that’s the way the laws were written, unfortunately.”

Feldman is Worried He Might be Killed After the Doc Premieres

Corey Feldman's New DocumentaryCory Feldman weighs in on his new documentary, "My Truth: The Rape of 2 Corey's," having 24 hour security for his safety and what Cory Haim allegedly requested before his death. _ #WendyWilliams Follow Wendy See it first. See it now. Only at https://www.WendyShow.com https://www.Facebook.com/WendyShow https://www.Instagram.com/WendyShow https://www.Twitter.com/WendyWilliams 2020-03-03T21:00:04.000Z

According to Page Six, Feldman “said his life has been threatened since working on his doc,” and he has been boosting his security in preparation for the doc’s release. He also told Williams in the clip above that he has 24-hour protection for him and his family following multiple death threats.

“I had to take an insurance policy on the film, not on my life – I have got security for that, 24 hour home security.” He added, “We are in danger. I’ve been stabbed, I was almost run over by two trucks – big monster trucks with the giant bars of lights – and that happened literally the day after I went on YouTube and said ‘I’m going to do something about this.'”

Tune in Monday, March 9 at 11 p.m. EST to catch the premiere of My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys on MyTruthDoc.com. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news!

READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for March 2020

