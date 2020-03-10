Corey Feldman Said He’s Had No Plastic Surgery on Wendy Williams Show

Corey Feldman is releasing his new documentary (my) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys on March 9. In advance of the release, he appeared on The Wendy Williams show to talk about the documentary. During the appearance, he said he has had no plastic surgery.

Feldman has spoken out about the abuse he experienced as a child in the past through his book “Coreyography” and the lifetime movie “The Tale of Two Coreys.” Both times, he was forced to change the names of the accused because publishers or production companies didn’t want to take the legal risk involved with naming the people who allegedly abused the child stars.

(My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys premieres on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11 p.m. ET. It can be streamed online after purchasing a ticket on the movie website. Because of the restrictions faced when trying to get the story out through other avenues, Feldman used his own money to produce the documentary.

He Said He Has Had No Plastic Surgery

Feldman spoke candidly with host Wendy Williams when asked if he would ever work again in Hollywood. He replied that he absolutely would and that he already has offers on the table but before the #MeToo movement, his career was “dust.” Williams responded that he looks great, asking if he’s had a facelift or anything.

“Nothing, nothing,” he replied. “I swear to God.”

The host continued along the same vein, saying that he’s been “through Hell and back” but still he looks great for his age.

“You look really good,” she told him. “And your spirits are really high.”

Feldman took the time to explain what he thinks has kept him looking young. “I’m a vegetarian, I don’t eat animals, and that’s kept me healthy. I don’t drink alcohol, so those kinds of things actually help you restore.”

He told Williams that she looked great as well, saying she’s been through things too. She denied that, insisting that she’s only been through a divorce and “that’s easy, that’s light work” when compared to all that Feldman has gone through.

He Spoke About the #KidsToo Movement

Corey Feldman's New DocumentaryCory Feldman weighs in on his new documentary, "My Truth: The Rape of 2 Corey's," having 24 hour security for his safety and what Cory Haim allegedly requested before his death. _ #WendyWilliams Follow Wendy See it first. See it now. Only at https://www.WendyShow.com https://www.Facebook.com/WendyShow https://www.Instagram.com/WendyShow https://www.Twitter.com/WendyWilliams 2020-03-03T21:00:04.000Z

Feldman took time during his appearance on the show to talk about the Kids Too movement, which he felt should have come before the #MeToo movement. He said that the abuse kids in Hollywood deal with has been happening since the black-and-white films of the past.

“There were problems, there were problems, that’s right,” he said. “So if you go back to the beginning of the history of Hollywood, there have been rumors of this sort of thing. Whether it was Jacky Coogan, whether it was Mickey Rooney, whether it was Judy Garland, we’ve heard about these things.”

Williams replied that Rooney “sang like a bird” but nobody listened to him, and Feldman said that no one had taken him seriously.

“It’s all about being bold, being courageous, and being fearless,” Feldman said. “That’s what we have to do right now.”

