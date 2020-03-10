PHOTOS: Corey Feldman as a Young Kid

Corey Feldman’s documentary “My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys” is finally premiering on March 9, three years after he announced the project. Feldman chose March 9, 2020 as the release date because it is on the tenth anniversary of his friend Corey Haim’s death.

There is more information here about how to get tickets to watch the movie, which is steaming online on March 9 and March 10.

Viewers might better recognize Corey Feldman as a young child, since he became famous appearing as a kid in many films in the 1980s. Here are some pictures of Corey Feldman as a young kid:

Corey Feldman Is a Well-Known Actor Who Appeared as a Child in “Gremlins,” “The Goonies” & “Stand By Me”

In 1984, Feldman played the role of Pete Fountaine in “Gremlins.” Pete was the main character Billy’s friend, who accidentally spilled water all over Gizmo, the mogwai. This role truly established Feldman as a child actor, because he had mostly played roles in commercials or small supporting characters up until that time.

He appeared as Clark Devereaux in “The Goonies,” where his character was nicknamed Mouth for being so chatty.

“The Goonies” was released in 1985, when Feldman was 14 years old. His character, Mouth, was also 14 years old so it worked out well for Feldman, who was able to play someone his age.

The Goonies was an adventure comedy film that became a true cult classic after its release. There have been many rumors of sequels or other adaptations since its release, but nothing has yet materialized.

Feldman appeared in “Stand By Me” in 1986, playing Teddy Duchamp. He was 15 years old at the time, playing a 12-year-old kid. He was recognizable with his thick-framed glasses.

His first film with Corey Haim was the horror comedy “The Lost Boys,” which came out in 1987. The two became close friends and were frequently referred to as “The Two Coreys.” They often appeared in movies together after this, including “License to Drive” in 1988 and “Dream a Little Dream” in 1989.

In addition to playing these memorable roles as a child and teen actor, Corey Feldman was also a voice actor. He voiced Donatello in the original live action movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

