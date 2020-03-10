PHOTOS: Corey Feldman as a Young Kid

PHOTOS: Corey Feldman as a Young Kid

Corey Feldman

Getty Corey Feldman on January 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Corey Feldman’s documentary “My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys” is finally premiering on March 9, three years after he announced the project. Feldman chose March 9, 2020 as the release date because it is on the tenth anniversary of his friend Corey Haim’s death.

There is more information here about how to get tickets to watch the movie, which is steaming online on March 9 and March 10.

Viewers might better recognize Corey Feldman as a young child, since he became famous appearing as a kid in many films in the 1980s. Here are some pictures of Corey Feldman as a young kid:

Corey Feldman Is a Well-Known Actor Who Appeared as a Child in “Gremlins,” “The Goonies” & “Stand By Me”

Corey Feldman in Gremlins

Corey Feldman in 1984 movie Gremlins, playing the role of Pete Fountaine.

In 1984, Feldman played the role of Pete Fountaine in “Gremlins.” Pete was the main character Billy’s friend, who accidentally spilled water all over Gizmo, the mogwai. This role truly established Feldman as a child actor, because he had mostly played roles in commercials or small supporting characters up until that time.

Corey Feldman in Gremlins

Corey Feldman in Gremlins in 1984, when he was 13 years old.

He appeared as Clark Devereaux in “The Goonies,” where his character was nicknamed Mouth for being so chatty.

Corey Feldman in The Goonies

YouTubeCorey Feldman in The Goonies, released in 1985.

“The Goonies” was released in 1985, when Feldman was 14 years old. His character, Mouth, was also 14 years old so it worked out well for Feldman, who was able to play someone his age.

Corey Feldman in The Goonies

Corey Feldman as Mouth in The Goonies, released in 1985 when he was 14 years old.

The Goonies was an adventure comedy film that became a true cult classic after its release. There have been many rumors of sequels or other adaptations since its release, but nothing has yet materialized.

Corey Feldman in Stand By Me

Corey Feldman (left) in 1986 movie Stand By Me.

Feldman appeared in “Stand By Me” in 1986, playing Teddy Duchamp. He was 15 years old at the time, playing a 12-year-old kid. He was recognizable with his thick-framed glasses.

Corey Feldman in Stand By Me

Corey Feldman as Theodore “Teddy” Duchamp in Stand By Me.

His first film with Corey Haim was the horror comedy “The Lost Boys,” which came out in 1987. The two became close friends and were frequently referred to as “The Two Coreys.” They often appeared in movies together after this, including “License to Drive” in 1988 and “Dream a Little Dream” in 1989.

Corey Feldman and Corey Haim

Corey Feldman and Corey Haim appearing together in “The Lost Boys.”

In addition to playing these memorable roles as a child and teen actor, Corey Feldman was also a voice actor. He voiced Donatello in the original live action movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

