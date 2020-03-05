Frog, ‘The Masked Singer’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Frog has taken Season 3 of The Masked Singer by storm, and fans are itching to find out which masked celebrity is belting it out under the mask. The Frog has offered a number of clues and hints about his identity that have confused fans at home, so who could he be? Is he a professional musician? Have online fans already uncovered his identity?

The Frog is part of Group B this season, which includes the Banana, Kitty, Mouse, and Taco (the Elephant proved to be skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.) Last week, Grammy award-winning singer Dionne Warwick was uncovered, and now, 13 contestants remain in the competition.

Read on to learn more about the Frog on Season 3 of The Masked Singer.

1. The Frog Says He ‘Leapt to Stardom’

The Frog wears a purple suit that is similar to Jim Carrey’s in The Mask.

In his first clue package, he says that he “leapt to stardom as fast as a lightning bolt” when he was a young tadpole. He adds that he’s ready to sing his “face off.”

Eagle-eyed viewers may also be aware of the flyer in the Frog’s clue video for the 1996 Games– a clue the judges have zeroed in on. Initially, Jenny guessed it could be Michael Johnson, while Ken predicted the man under the mask is Carl Lewis.

The clues videos also include a basketball.

2. Many People Think the Frog Is Bow Wow

The hottest guess out there right now is that the masked singer is Bow Wow.

The $106 is the giveaway– fans think it’s a reference to the BET music video show 106 & park, which Bow Wow hosted for years. On top of that, the word “tadpole” could be a reference to the fact that Bow Wow released his first platinum album at age 13.

The singer is also based in Atlanta, where the 1996 Olympic Games were held.

And let’s not forget the “Frogs are jumping! Frogs are jumping!” clue. This could be a reference to Bow Wow’s feature on the “Jumpin’ Jumpin'” remix for Destiny’s Child. And what about the Facebook ‘like’ on his microphone? Fans have suggested this could point to his movie, Like Mike.

3. The Frog Has Moves

Jenny McCarthy was extremely impressed with the Frog’s dance moves. She thought that the “prince” clues could be a reference to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Alfonso Ribeiro.

As for the 1996 clue, The Fresh Prince ended in 1996, so that would line up.

Kevin Hart seemed to be another popular guess amongst the judges, as was Kim Kardashian’s famous ex, Ray J.

4. He Has a Platinum-Selling Record

Another Frog hint is that the has a platinum-selling record, suggesting he may be a professional musician. For his first song, the Frog sang “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer. In his most recent performance, he belted out “In da Club” by 50 Cent.

The second clue package that fans watched revealed the letters CSI. The Frog also, at one point in his clues video, was surrounded by Army men and a plaque with the word FAME written on it.

One popular guess amongst fans and judges is Chris “Daddy Mac” Smith, who is a hip-hop artist. As Good Housekeeping points out, Smith is the artist behind the hit song “Jump”, and had two platinum records.

5. Fans on Social Media Are Confident They Know Who the Masked Singer Is

After his initial performance, the Frog said he felt like he got a new lease on life. “But it makes me wonder,” he said, “Why haven’t I felt like this before?”

Historically, the Youtube comments section has been the most accurate forum for guessing the identity of the masked singer, and this season, most of the comments seem to believe the masked celebrity is Bow Wow. One viewer even wrote, “The frog sounds more like bow wow than bow wow.” Another added, “Bow Wow couldn’t even change his voice.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT on Fox.

