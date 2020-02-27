The Masked Singer Season 3 Spoilers & Reveals: Who Is Unmasked in Episode 5?

On The Masked Singer season 3 episode 5, the 5 remaining contestants in “Group B” of the competition took the stage to perform for a second time, offering a new slew of clues about their celebrity identities along the way.

The official synopsis for the episode, entitled “Mask-Matics: Group B Playoffs,” teased “The singers in group B return to the stage for their “playoff” performances; comedian Gabriel Iglesias joins as a guest panelist.”

Read on to find out what happened on season 3 episode 5 of The Masked Singer.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW.

This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Episode 5 Recap

After the Elephant was eliminated at the end of episode 4 (revealing Tony Hawk as the celebrity beneath the mask), only 5 contestants were left in “Group B:” the Mouse, the Kitty, the Taco, the Banana, and the Frog.

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias was revealed as the episode’s special celebrity panelist, before the Banana was welcomed onto the stage to perform.

The Banana performed “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus. Based on the clue package, judges guessed he could be Larry the Cable Guy, Ed Helms, or Billy Bob Thornton.

The Mouse was the next to the stage; she sang “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love).” The judges felt strongly that the celebrity is a living legend, and guessed it could be Dionne Warwick or Tina Turner. Jenny McCarthy said she thinks the Mouse is “legend-adjacent,” and guessed Tracy Ellis Ross.

Tune in for new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 3 Format: What Are the New Rules?