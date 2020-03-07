What Time Is SNL on Tonight? 3/7/2020

Just because 007 won’t be appearing in theaters anytime soon doesn’t mean James Bond is giving up on Saturday Night Live–nor will the NBC comedy sketch delay its airtime. SNL is will air on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT.

Daniel Craig is slated to host tonight’s Saturday Night Live, even though the film, fifth and probably final James Bond film with Craig as the star, won’t premiere in theaters until the fall.

Who Is The Musical Guest?

The Weeknd will serve as the musical guest for tonight’s show, which will mark his third appearance as a performer on SNL. The “Heartless” star has returned to Studio 8H to promote his upcoming album After Hours. His four studio album will be released on March 20, 2020.

What Skits Will There Be?

To promote Saturday’s episode, SNL created a new “Bond Girls” skit, which harkens back to 2012–the first time Craig appeared on the NBC comedy sketch series. The bit imagines made-up Bond movies from every decade that feature fictitious female costars, like Diane Keaton in Never Die Twice Tomorrow, Jodie Foster in Kill Me Once, Shame on You, Lea Michelle in “Hippopotopussy” and Ellen DeGeneres in Honey I Killed The Spy.

Who’s Still Part of the Cast?

SNL, the long-running comedy show, is currently in its 45th season. Present cast members include Kenan Thompson, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Beck Bennet, Mikey Day, Michael Che, Cecily Strong, Alex Moffat, Ego Nwodim, Melissa Villaseñor, Kyle Mooney, Heidi Gardner, and Chris Redd. Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang are the newest members to join the show.

‘No Time To Die’ Could Lose Millions Because of Coronavirus

Originally, No Time To Die was supposed to hit the silver screen in April, though it will now debut in November. The film was pushed back because of the global coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 104,000 people and killed more than 3,500 worldwide.

Craig is still continuing to promote the newest Bond film as if it were hitting theaters soon, but the film could lose millions of dollars because of the delay. In a statement released by MGM, Eon and Universal, the three companies revealed the seven-month delay was made “after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace”. No Time To Die will now hit U.S. theaters on 25 November. It could wind up causing the film to lose between $30 million and $50 million, The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, will likely be Craig’s last role as Bond. It also stars Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, and Christoph Waltz. Oscar-winner Rami Malek will portray Bond’s newest nemesis, along with Bond newcomers Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas.