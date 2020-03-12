Jean Muggli Strahan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Strahan has been married twice and has four children. The former professional football player and co-host of ABC’s Good Morning America married his first wife, Jean Muggli, in 1999. The couple was together for seven years before divorcing in 2006.

Strahan and Muggli’s bitter divorce has made headlines on a number of occasions. Most recently, Strahan accused his ex of physically and emotionally abusing their teenage daughters.

Read on to learn about Strahan’s ex-wife, Jean Muggli.

1. Muggli & Strahan Met at a Spa

Muggli and Strahan met at a skin-care salon in Manhattan, where Muggli worked. The New York Daily News reports that Strahan would visit the spa nearly every day for a month until he got the courage to ask her on a date.

In 2005, Muggli told the New York Daily Mail, “I figured either he was the cleanest man on the planet or he wanted to ask me out.” She added on, “I was not into athletes. But I learned very fast that he is not your typical macho kind of athlete.”

Not long after meeting, the couple married in North Dakota. Around that time, Strahan had been named to the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive year.

2. They Have Twin Daughters

Together, Strahan and Muggli have twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella, who were born in 2004.

In a 2016 cover story for People, Strahan opened up about being a father. “My kids give me strength,” he said. “I love being with the kids. To me it’s all about family, now more than anything.”

Strahan also has two children– Tanita and Michael Jr– with his first wife, Wanda Hutchens. He says that even though Michael Jr. and Tanita were raised apart from Sophia and Isabella, they are all close. “You worry how the kids will mix and blend, but brothers and sisters are brothers and sisters regardless of different mothers.”

He added, “During their school year I get on a plane, and I fly to see my kids. And whenever they get a break, they come to New York… The hardest part is when they leave – the energy in the house is not the same. It’s really sad. It’s a by-product of divorce. They’re not the first kids and I’m not the first adult to deal with it, but we’ve all handled it as well as we can.”

3. The Couple Filed for a Divorce in 2006

In 2006, the New York Times reported that Muggli claimed Strahan beat her, secretly videotaped her sister undressing, and had affairs with three different women.

Speaking of the divorce, which was particularly acrimonious, Raoul Felder, a well-known Manhattan divorce lawyer, said, “It’s just naked aggression… This is New Jersey ‘Götterdämmerung.’”

Strahan’s lawyer, Robert Penza, seconded those sentiments. “It’s a nasty case,” he said. “It’s a high-level, high-anxiety case.”

During the proceedings, Strahan argued that Muggli spent money excessively, shelling out $27,000 on their daughter’s clothing. Muggli’s response? Their daughters “like to be accessorized.”

4. Muggli Was Awarded $15 Million in a Divorce Settlement

Strahan was ordered to pay Muggli $15 million in a settlement. On top of that, he was required to pay $18,000 a month in child support. In 2009, that number was reduced to just under $13,000.

In October 2019, Muggli claimed in legal documents that Strahan was not holding up his end of the child support deal they had agreed on. TMZ reported Muggli as accusing Strahan of not paying equestrian expenses for their daughters, and owing thousands of dollars in child support. Documents state that Muggli was looking to get over $540k from her ex.

This is actually the second time this year Michael Strahan's ex-wife Jean Muggli has went to court to try to get more money. She files in different states hoping a judge will grant it. Strahan has never missed an $18k payment in 13 years https://t.co/TX1XLHtDX1 pic.twitter.com/3H1rQj6957 — Robert Littal (@BSO) September 17, 2019

In November, Strahan claimed that Muggli was abusing their agreement to hire a parenting coordinator. TMZ writes, “Michael claims she’s abusing the arrangement by engaging in a “pattern of conduct designed to increase unnecessarily the involvement of the PC and to significantly increase the fees charged by the PC.”

5. Strahan Has Accused Muggli of Emotionally & Physically Abusing Their Children

On March 11, Strahan claimed that Muggli is physically and emotionally abusing their daughters, according to TMZ.

The outlet obtained legal documents that show Strahan is hoping to gain primary custody of the girls.

TMZ writes, “Strahan paints his ex as a bad parent … claiming Jean’s not taking their kids to court-ordered therapy sessions and says she’s the reason Sophia and Isabella keep missing their volleyball matches and equestrian events.”

He added that he hopes his girls will move in with him in New York, and that Muggli will be held in criminal and civil contempt for her actions.

