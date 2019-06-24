Julian Edelman Talks to GMA’s Michael Strahan about Documentary [WATCH]

Julian Edelman’s sports documentary, 100% Julian Edelman, premieres this week on Showtime (Friday, June 28 at 9 p.m. ET, to be exact) so the New England Patriots receiver is doing a media tour to promote the film.

One of those stops was to Good Morning America Monday morning, which certainly makes sense considering GMA co-host Michael Strahan is one of the celebrities interviewed in the documentary. Strahan and Edelman sat down for a quick interview, a clip of which you can see right here:

“I’ve been approached by numerous people to do a documentary and what better way than to do it on my own?” Super Bowl champ @Edelman11 tells @MichaelStrahan on his new doc #Edelman100. https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/wUjwhBKvQc — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 24, 2019

So why make a documentary about a tough time in his life and career, during the recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee and the grueling push to get back to the NFL?

“I think it was because when you get hurt, if you’ve ever been hurt as an athlete, you’re like in a lonely spot,” Edelman told Strahan. “You’re kinda isolated and this gave me an opportunity to work on something else, my creative side. And I’ve been approached by a bunch of numerous people to do a documentary, and what better way to do it than go out and make my own, and do it the way I want to do it.”

Was Mark Wahlberg one of the people who approached Edelman about making a documentary? If so, and Edelman did it without him, it’s understandable why the actor might be a bit miffed that he wasn’t asked to produce and contribute to the creative side of the film.

Edelman went on to explain what the “100%” in the documentary’s title means, which isn’t quite as self-serving as it might come across to some. (Especially to non-Patriots fans.)

UPDATE: Here is the full segment from GMA, which includes a clip from the doc.

In addition to covering his path back to the NFL after injury, 100% Julian Edelman also chronicles the receiver’s four-game PED suspension issued at the beginning of last season. That season, of course, ended on a high note with the Patriots winning Super Bowl LIII and Edelman being voted the game’s MVP.

Narrated by Michael Rapoport, the film follows Edelman through his early football days and the role that his father played in pushing him to succeed as a junior college quarterback through three years at Kent State and being selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Showtime premieres 100% Julian Edelman on Friday, June 28 at 9 p.m. ET. The documentary will also be available on demand and through the premium cable network’s streaming app following its debut.

