Musician John Prine in Critical Condition With Suspected Coronavirus

American singer and songwriter John Prine is in critical condition with COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms. An update on the 73-year-old Prine’s condition was posted onto his Twitter account by John’s family:

It reads, “After a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday, March 26. He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical. This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And you know that we love you, and John loves you.”

The beloved country folk singer-songwriter Prine was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award during the 62nd annual show in January 2020. He has had a career that has spanned nearly 50 years, and he’s known for songs like “Paradise,” “Hello in There,” “Illegal Smile” and “Sam Stone.” Prine was born in Maywood, Illinois, on October 10, 1946.

John’s Wife Fiona Was Diagnosed With COVID-19 Earlier This Month

On March 17, John’s wife and manager, Fiona Whelan Prine, posted on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19. She said that John had been tested for the coronavirus as well, but his results came back “indeterminate.” Fiona and John isolated themselves from each other when she found out she had contracted the coronavirus.

During the Instagram post, she said, “There is a chance that he doesn’t have this virus, and we are working really hard and being really diligent about all the protocols. We are quarantined completely, we are isolated from each other and all the members of the family.”

