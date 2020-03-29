Elderly Woman Dies After Being Shoved For Not Social Distancing

An 86-year-old woman has died after allegedly being shoved at a New York hospital for not social distancing amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. According to the NYPD, a patient at NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull allegedly struck the elderly woman to the ground around 2 p.m. on March 28. The 86-year-old has not been named.

As per sources for the New York Post, the attacker explained her motive for pushing the woman. She said, “She got too close to me.”

The name of the attacker who allegedly shoved the elderly woman has not been released, but she has been given a summons for disorderly conduct.

A statement was issued to Heavy by the NYPD:

On Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 2230 hours, officers from the 79th Precinct responded to a past assault inside of Woodhull Hospital. Upon arrival, hospital police informed officers that a 86 year old female was struck in the head by another patient, which caused the victim to fall and hit her head on the floor. The victim was attended to by hospital staff and removed to another area of the hospital to await a CAT scan for her head injury. While waiting for the CAT scan, the victim was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased at 1740 hours. The cause of death is pending autopsy. Hospital police issued the subject a summons for disorderly conduct and escorted her from hospital grounds.

New York State Is on PAUSE Because of the COVID-19 Outbreak

New York has been one of the most affected states in the country. Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed during a March 29 press conference that there are 7,681 new cases in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 59,513 and 965 deaths. It includes 32,308 cases and 678 deaths in New York City.

He also issued an executive order to move the Presidential primary election from April 28 to June 23.

On Sunday, he also declared that his New York State on PAUSE measure would be extended to April 15. This measure enforces the closure of non-essential businesses and requires all non-essential workers to stay home.

New York State on PAUSE is extended to April 15. That means the non-essential workforce is directed to continue to work from home until at least April 15. We will re-evaluate every two weeks. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 29, 2020

During his March 29 press conference, he was asked about the projected number of deaths in the state following the news that there were 237 deaths within the last 24 hours. He said he believes that the deaths due to COVID-19 could be in the thousands.

People Have Reacted in Extreme Ways Since the Coronavirus Outbreak

On an island in Maine, Vinalhaven, armed residents allegedly cut down a tree to prevent New Jersey men from leaving their rental property on the island. The residents feared that the out-of-state men were infected with COVID-19.

Police reported that the men had “been residing on Vinalhaven for about 30 days, which is outside of the guidance issued by state officials, and none have any symptoms consistent with Covid-19.”

In another case, a Connecticut doctor named Cory Edgar was issued a misdemeanor for breach of peace after he allegedly coughed on his colleagues intentionally. Witnesses at UConn Health believe that Edgar was intentionally ignoring social distancing and safety concerns.

