Judy Haim, Corey Haim’s Mother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Corey Feldman is releasing his documentary, My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. Corey Haim’s mother, Judy Haim, has said in the past that she doesn’t believe all of Feldman’s claims. Feldman’s documentary releases March 9 at 11 p.m. Eastern and March 10 at 3 p.m. Eastern. The tickets cost $20. Here’s what you need to know about Judy Haim, Corey Haim’s mother, and what she has said about Feldman’s claims. She and her son were very close and Corey Haim cared for her after she was diagnosed with cancer.

1. In an Interview on ‘Wendy Williams,’ Corey Feldman Said that Corey Haim Wanted to Come Forward with What Happened to Him

On Wendy Williams in March 2020, Corey Feldman said he has security 24-7 for himself, his son, his wife, and his two ex-wives based on how many death threats he’s gotten since preparing to release the documentary. Feldman said that he and Corey Haim had a fight at the end of The Two Coreys and they were going to take a year break. But Feldman had dinner with Corey Haim, Feldman’s then-wife Susie Sprague, and Haim’s mom Judy just before their planned year break, and Haim told Feldman that he had to tell the truth about what happened to him. Feldman told Williams that he was molested and raped emotionally, but Haim was raped physically.

2. Feldman Said that Judy Haim Disagreed with the Documentary & Her Opinion Is Shared in the Film

During the interview with Wendy Williams, which you can watch in the video above, Feldman talked about how Corey Haim’s mom, Judy Haim, wasn’t happy about the documentary.

Feldman, when asked if he could elaborate, said: “I can’t because there’s so much legalities around that issue… I can’t even talk about it. All I can say is, God bless her, God bless anybody who’s a part of this, but you know what, the truth will be revealed and we do definitely go into details and we even expose what she has to say because at the end of the day, I want her voice and what she has to say to be heard. So we have her opinion in there, this is an even-handed documentary.”

3. Judy Haim Said in 2017 that She Believed Feldman’s Documentary Was a ‘Long Con’ & There Were Isolated Incidents, But Not an Organized Pedophile Group

In a 2017 interview, Judy Haim said she felt like Feldman’s fundraising was part of a “long con,” Hollywood Reporter reported. She made the statement after Feldman announced $10 million fundraising for his documentary.

She said that he’d been talking about revealing names for seven years and had been saying Corey Haim was abused too. Haim, however, believes her son was abused once by one man.

“Now he wants $10 million to do it?” she said. “Come on. It’s a long con. He’s a scam artist. If he was serious about this, he’d share the information he has with the police.”

She said that she believes there’s no pedophile ring, but a series of isolated incidents from lower-level people. She said if there really was a ring, he should release the names right away.

“It’s disrespectful to sexual assault survivors and their loved ones in and out of the industry to get their hopes up about uncovering a massive conspiracy, because he will not name names — ever,” she said.

4. Corey Haim Died in Her Arms of Pneumonia, Not a Drug Overdose

In 2011, Haim made her first appearance after her son’s death on GMA. You can watch the video here or below. Haim’s death was reported at first to be a drug overdose, but a coroner later revealed that Corey Haim’s cause of death was pneumonia, CNN reported. He had a large amount of swelling in his lungs and his death was not connected with his drug addiction struggle.

Haim died after he collapsed at a Los Angeles apartment that he and his mother shared. His mom found him. She told GMA that the night before he died, they played frisbee outside. Usually they played for an hour but they only played for less than a minute when he told her that he wasn’t feeling well. When she came back the next day after her radiation treatment, he had a fever and was starting to get sick. For the whole day she monitored his fever and gave him drinks to keep him hydrated. She said it was nothing alarming. At one point he said his chest and back were hurting him a bit and she thought he just had a cold.

She said he died in her arms.

5. She Moved in with Corey Haim Because He Wanted To Care for Her After Her Cancer Diagnosis

Corey Haim took care of Judy while she was fighting cancer. In fact, he had moved in with her to help his mom after she was diagnosed with cancer, GMA shared. She was diagnosed in July 2009 and she lived at his home. (She said there were a lot of misconceptions that he was living at her place, but it was actually the other way around.)

She had breast cancer and she said her son was terrified of that diagnosis. “He was really scared,” she told GMA. “…He tried to make light of it. … He was holding my hand. He went to every single doctor’s appointment… He went through the chemo with me.”

She said he went with her to part of her radiation, but passed away in the middle of her treatment.