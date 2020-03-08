Katy Perry Confirms She’s Having a Baby Ahead of Wedding to Orlando Bloom

American Idol judge Katy Perry confirmed this week that she’ll be becoming a mother in 2020 ahead of her wedding to her fiance Orlando Bloom. She used her new music video for her single “Never Worn White” to spread the word.

Perry has been a judge on American Idol for three seasons, and she’s likely to be showing off her bump later on in Season 18 when the live episodes start.

Perry tweeted about the reveal after releasing the music video. She wrote, “omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore” and “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer.”

Perry and Bloom were first spotted together way back in January 2016 at the Golden Globes afterparty event where they were photographed laughing and smiling together. They made their relationship Instagram official in May 2016 when Perry uploaded a photo of them hanging out together in Cannes, France.

They Have Been Engaged for Over a Year

Bloom asked Perry to marry him on February 14, 2019, making it a romantic Valentine’s Day proposal. Before he even asked her the question, Bloom took the old-fashioned route and got permission from her parents. Then, he planned a huge party for immediately after she accepted the proposal, after having been planning the event for quite some time.

Perry didn’t expect to be proposed to on the day. She said in a Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp interview, that she remembered meeting Bloom at an Italian restaurant, planning to stuff her face with pasta and bread. “So I get there and, I mean, he’s like clean-shaven. He’s not wearing tennis shoes. I’m like, ‘Ah s–, something is going down! We were ordering everything and I was like, ‘Who is this person?’”

She continued, adding “I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him and then we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you’ve ever seen.”

In a later appearance on Today, Bloom said he knew that they really needed to connect before getting married.

“It’s important to me that we are aligned — I’ve been married and divorced and I don’t want to do it again,” he shared. “And we’re both fully aware of that. She’s remarkable and so I’m always so impressed with that and I’m encouraged.”

They had a huge Valentine’s Day party in 2020 to celebrate their one-year anniversary of getting engaged. Their guests wore shirts with the initials O.K. on them, and there were apparently lots of flowers.

They Will Wed in 2020

The Bloom-Perry wedding was originally set for December 2019, but they decided to postpone it. Perry has referred to herself as a “Bride-chilla,” saying that she’s not too concerned with the details except they want to be married in a specific location.

The wedding will happen in spring 2020, with sources telling US Magazine that the wedding will be in April. They’ll have one local wedding party, and then the other will be a destination party. Sources told Page Six that they are planning to have a wedding ceremony in June in Japan, which may or may not still be happening given the worldwide situation with the coronavirus.

Either way, the couple plans to celebrate their wedding early this year. A few months later, they’ll welcome their first child together into the world.

