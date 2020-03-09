Nick Jonas’ ‘The Voice’ Team 2020: Contestants So Far 3/9

Nick Jonas is the youngest, coach on NBC’s reality singing competition The Voice. He was originally off to a bit of a slow start this season, but he’s since gotten plenty of contestants to join his team.

Jonas joins Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend in the big red chairs for Season 18. The coaches fight it out to get talented performers on their team using any means necessary. One time during the premiere, Blake actually brought out a puppy to convince a contestant to join his team rather than Nick’s.

The contestants on Nick’s team so far are Joanna Serenko, Tate Brusa, Arei Moon, Allegra miles and Samuel Wilco. Read on to learn more about each contestant and get a recap of their blind auditions.

Joanna Serenko

Nick Jonas Fights for Joanna Serenko, Who Sings "All My Loving" – Voice Blind AuditionsJoanna Serenko performs "All My Loving" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

During her audition, Joanna Serenko performed a stripped-down acoustic version of “All My Loving.” All the coaches were interested almost instantly, with Kelly, John and Nick turning around in the first verse of the song. Blake turned around shortly after, meaning Serenko earned the favor of all four judges and was able to choose between them.

Serenko is an 18-year-old from St. Louis, Missouri. After being asked who she was going to pick as her coach, the 18-year-old hesitated before Nick jumped back in saying, “You know what? I’ve got one more thing to say. I’m sorry, I’m going to fight for you right now. I wrote this down before, and it was related to a singer that was up here that really fought during their performance. I’m not just gonna throw in the towel and say it’s John’s. I want you on my team.”

Serenko did pick his team, leading to him celebrating and giving her a hug to welcome her to Team Nick.

Arei Moon

Nick Jonas Blocks Kelly as Arei Moon Sings Her "Miss Independent" – Voice Blind Auditions 2020Arei Moon performs Kelly Clarkson's "Miss Independent" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

28-year-old contestant Arei Moon sang Kelly Clarkson’s “Miss Independent” during her audition, leading to Nick blocking Kelly from choosing the singer for her team. As soon as the first few notes were out of the singer’s mouth, Nick hit his Block Kelly button. Kelly turned around a second later to see the “BLOCKED” indicator in front of her.

When she realized she was blocked near the end of the song, she instantly started yelling at Nick, letting out a dramatic “NOOO!” and “Oh my God,” saying she didn’t even notice until the end. Nick was the only other coach who turned around, so Aeri didn’t have a choice to be on anyone else’s team.

“I was blown away by her powerhouse voice,” Nick said.

Tate Brusa

Nick Jonas Sings with Tate Brusa on Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020Nick Jonas joins Tate Brusa to coach his performance of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

16-year-old Salt Lake City, Utah contestant Tate Brusa showed up to the audition with his guitar and a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.” Nick was interested almost instantly, but he waited until a little ways into the song before hitting the button. He was the first coach to hit the button followed closely by Blake.

Nick fought with Blake over the contestant, though John jumped in saying that Nick has traversed the music industry since he was a young man and gave Tate the advice to go with Team Nick. Kelly told him he’d do well in either team.

Nick then got out of his seat, offering to do some “real-time coaching” with him. He took Tate’s guitar and told him to think about his posture when singing. He then played the guitar and allowed Tate to sing along with him for a bit before hugging him and handing the guitar back over.

Blake then brought out a real-life puppy to try to convince Tate to join his team. He said that if he doesn’t join the team, then the puppy goes straight back to the animal shelter.

“Sorry Blake, I gotta go with Nick,” Tate said.

Allegra Miles

Sixteen-Year-Old Allegra Miles Sings Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020Allegra Miles performs Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

Allegra Miles is another 16-year-old who joined Jonas’ team in the third episode of Blind Auditions. She played her keyboard and performed a rendition of “Use Somebody.” Nick and Kelly were interested almost immediately, with Kelly turning around first.

Nick seemed to be gauging the reactions from John and Blake before deciding if he would be turning around, but he ended up pressing his button after hesitating a bit and looking at them questioningly. After the performance, the first thing Kelly said was “I don’t know if you remember that moment when I turned around first,” as a way to get Allegra on her side before even having a chance to speak with Nick.

After connecting with Nick over the fact that he wrote his first song at 12 years old and came from a musical family and a comment from Blake about him being “Nick Freaking Jonas”, she decided to join Nick’s team. Before that happened, though, Kelly showed off her Team Kelly jackets. Nick offered up the jacket he was wearing to counter that, though.

Samuel Wilco

Military Man Samuel Wilco Performs Stevie Wonder's "Lately" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020Samuel Wilco performs Stevie Wonder's "Lately" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

Sam Wilco is a 39-year-old father and military man. He performed Stevie Wonder’s “Lately” for his audition.

The audience started a standing ovation not long into the audition, prompting the coaches to think harder about turning around. Once he hit a long, higher note, Kelly turned around, followed almost immediately by Nick. This is when the chair malfunction occurred, causing both of them to be turned back around and Blake to talk to Samuel while still being turned away from the stage.

Kelly said she would have sung that song for her audition if she were trying out for The Voice, and Nick said he was jealous of Samuel’s ease when it came to bringing out the kind of voice he did (of course, Kelly had to make a pun for Nick’s song “Jealous” at that point). He said they’d make a great team because song selection is so important.

“I’m trying to think of something to help sell Nick here,” Blake said when it was his turn to talk. “But last time I did that, it didn’t help.”

“Well, um, I watch the show, it’s my wife’s favorite show,” Samuel said. “And she’s the one who got me into this whole thing… I’ve loved watching you, Kelly, and I really love everything you do with your artists, but my kids love you, Nick. So, I’m gonna go with Team Nick.”

Tune in to The Voice on Monday, March 9 at 8 p.m. to see who else Nick gets to join his team.

