‘This Is Us’ Update: Will There Be a Season 5?

Tonight is the Season 4 finale of This Is Us, but will there be a Season 5? Has filming been delayed due to Coronavirus?

The show was renewed for three more seasons by NBC last May, meaning a Season 5 is definitely happening. An official announcement has not yet been made about whether production will be postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Many NBC Shows Have Delayed Production in Light of Coronavirus

While an announcement about This Is Us‘ production schedule has yet to be made, Deadline revealed earlier this month that a number of NBC shows have halted production amid the outbreak. Some of those shows are Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Chicago Med, Law & Order: SVU, New Amsterdam, SNL, and Superstore.

For now, only time will tell if a Season 5 premiere will take place in September, which is when the show’s new seasons usually begin.

When the series was renewed last May, Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC Entertainment, shared, “In a television landscape with nearly 500 original scripted series, there are very few, if any, that have the critical and cultural impact of This Is Us, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring fans three more seasons of a show that so well represents the NBC brand. A huge thank you and congratulations to our executive producers, cast and crew who reach new heights every week with the show’s inventive and compelling storytelling.”

In February, creator Dan Fogelman and showrunner Isaac Aptaker spoke to Deadline about the end of the show as a whole. Aptaker revealed that the ending may be in sight. “From day one, Dan came in with his master plan for the big picture stuff of the show and said, ‘I think this is where we end up. I think this is what I know. Let’s figure out the rest together.’ So all of the writers and the actors really know everything. We’re all pretty good at keeping secrets by now, it’s been three years, but it’s a total open book for everyone who works on the show, so there are no secrets from each other.”

Season 4 Finale

This Is Us 4×18 Promo "Strangers: Part Two" (HD) Season FinaleThis Is Us 4×18 "Strangers: Part Two" Season 4 Episode 18 Promo (Season Finale) – The Pearsons gather to celebrate Baby Jack's first birthday. Subscribe to tvpromosdb on Youtube for more This Is Us season 4 promos in HD! This Is Us official website: https://www.nbc.com/this-is-us Watch more This Is Us Season 4 videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfrisy2KXzkfdQne4sacDMKn7HQvS3_0Q Like This Is Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NBCThisisUs Follow This Is Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NBCThisisUs Follow This Is Us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/NBCThisisUs This Is Us 4×18 Promo/Preview "Strangers: Part Two" (Season Finale) This Is Us Season 4 Episode 18 Promo This Is Us Season 4 Season Finale Promo This Is Us 4×18 Promo "Strangers: Part Two" (HD) Season Finale #ThisIsUs » Watch This Is Us Tuesdays at 9:00pm/8c on NBC » Starring: Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown Contribute subtitle translations for this video: https://www.youtube.com/timedtext_video?v=FD6LypJLM94 2020-03-18T02:05:40.000Z

While producers aren’t revealing too much about the season finale, we know that some of our favorite characters will be making a return, including Dr. Katowski, Malik Hodges, and Nicky Pearson.

It’s unclear why Dr. K is back, but in the promo, he appears as if he’s giving some important news, suggesting viewers will be left with something to mull over as the fourth season wraps up.

The Season 3 finale revealed that Kevin has a 10-year-old son, but it left out who the mother was. Now everyone wants to know, could it be Cassidy? Fans also know that Kevin slept with Kate’s friend, Madison, earlier in the season, making the answer to that question unclear.

Tonight’s episode was written by Dan Fogelman and directed by executive producer Ken Olin.

This Is Us airs its fourth season finale on Tuesday, March 24 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

READ NEXT: ‘This Is Us’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable