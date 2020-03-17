‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast 2020 Spoilers & New Season Changes

Teen Mom OG 2020 is going to be unlike anything fans have seen before. With new cast members and tons of drama, there will be plenty to keep viewers interested.

With Farrah Abraham and Bristol Palin out, fans will be watching for the latest on Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Maci McKinney, Catelynn Baltierra and the return of MacKenzie McKee, who fans of the Teen Mom franchise are already familiar with from 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3.

She joined for the first time last season, where fans watched her deal with a cheating scandal and her mother’s stage four lung cancer.

For more spoilers and teasers about the new season, continue reading below:

Welcoming The Return of MacKenzie To ‘OG’

MacKenzie is again back after MTV canceled Teen Mom 3 in 2013. During that time, she graduated from high school, married Josh McKee and is the mother of three children: Gannon, 7, Jaxie, 5, and Broncs Weston, 3.

Since last season, not only has MacKenzie split from her husband, she’s also been mourning the devastating loss of her mother Angie Douthit, who died in December after a two-year battle with lung cancer

Months before her mother’s death, she sat down with her for some advice about marriage.

“I truly believed that nothing like this would ever happen. It is the most stressful devastating situation,” she tells her mother. “I cried myself to bed because of how humiliated I am right now. I do not see us being together. To me, it’s worth divorce.”

With her grandchildren in mind, Angie suggested MacKenzie reconsider her decision. “You guys built too much up together to throw it all away,” says Douthit. “Too many young couples get divorced over stupid stuff like this and children are just messed up. I see it too much and I want to protect my grandkids.”

Amber Tells Her Side

Last year was a whirlwind for Amber Portwood.

In July, she got into a heated altercation with ex Andrew Glennon. He was holding their baby, James, in a locked room when she hit the door three times with a machete.

She was charged with domestic battery, intimidation and lost custody of their son. She regained supervised visits with him after a temporary restriction.

Throughout her legal battles, ex Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina Shirley, have stayed by her side. Their share 11-year-old daughter, Leah, together.

“The No. 1 regret that I have is that I did not walk out of that house that night. Now I look back and I’m so ashamed because all I keep thinking about is, ‘Amber, you should have walked out of that house,’” she says. “There are limits to [what] someone with mental health disorders—there’s only so much somebody like me can handle and people like me will understand that.”

Amber has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.

The Indiana native continues: “I just have a lot of guilt of not being aware of myself more than I should have and I really do feel ashamed that I didn’t have that because I should after all the things that I’ve done to change.”

Maci Fights For PCOS

Former Teen Mom OG seasons have heavily focused on Maci Bookout’s fractured relationship with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards, the father of her eldest son, Bentley. On the 2020 season of Teen Mom OG, fans will get to see Maci in a new light, where she is currently fighting to bring awareness and raise money for PCOS, also known as polycystic ovarian syndrome. A teaser for the new season shows Maci meeting with her congressman to get more funding for research into PCOS.

To see their stories unfold, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

