Did Justin Bieber Spoil the ‘Bachelor’ 2020 Ending & Who Peter Picks?

“Yummy” singer Justin Bieber might have unknowingly spoiled The Bachelor finale, inadvertently saying Peter Weber chooses Madison Prewett, while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Fellow singer Demi Lovato guest-hosted the episode and gushed about being a fan of Love Is Blind and part of Bachelor Nation.

During the Friday episode, Bieber’s slip was innocuous. “We watch The Bachelor,” Bieber told Lovato in the interview about himself and his wife, Hailey Bieber. “[Peter] was at church the other night.”

Lovato was bummed that she didn’t get to meet Peter, but there was something more to what he was saying. Bieber attends Hillsong Church, a popular Christian church that attracts socialites and celebrities like the Kardashians, Jenners and many more.

While Bieber’s statement seemed innocent, he could have just spoiled that Peter and Madison end up together. As noted by Refinery29, both stars have talked about their Christian faith on the reality show, with Peter admitting he’s not as devout as Madison.

“Honestly, [your faith] inspires me so much,” he said to Madison on the show. “I’ve been raised in a Christian household and I definitely have faith. I do feel like my faith could be stronger and I do struggle with that sometimes.”

How Did Bieber Spoil Anything?

The theory is that Madison has effectively inspired Peter to become more religious—that’s why he saw Bieber at church—and the singer was the one who spoiled the ending.

In a post from January 2019, Madison talked about the importance of her faith.

“Be Fearless-A phrase that is said often but rarely lived out. Especially when life doesn’t quite turn out like you expected it to or your prayers seem to be put on hold or the miracle you are desperately asking God for seems to be given generously to those around you while you wait hoping and praying yours will come.”

How Season 24 of The Bachelor Reportedly Ends

One popular rumor circling the internet is that Madison takes herself out of the game and goes home. Then Peter is only left with Hannah but doesn’t want to choose her. Supposedly Peter and Madison are dating again after he brings her back—just like his mom told him to do in the now-infamous preview—and he will reportedly propose to her during the live taping.

To find out what happens, don’t miss Part 1 of The Bachelor Season 24 finale when it airs on ABC Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

