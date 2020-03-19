WATCH: Swan on ‘The Masked Singer’ Is Revealed to Be … [SPOILER]

At the end of The Masked Singer season 3 episode 8, another contestant was eliminated from Group C. After the Swan received the least number of votes from the judges and studio audience, they took off their mask, revealing their celebrity identity. The Swan was unmasked as…

…Bella Thorne!

For their final guesses before the unmasking, Robin Thicke guessed Nina Dobrev, Ken Jeong guessed Olivia Munn, Nicole Scherzinger guessed Megan Fox, guest judge Joel McHale guessed Mila Kunis, and Jenny McCarthy guessed Kristin Stewart. None of the judges were correct, even though Ken Jeong worked with Bella while filming the movie The Duff.

Thorne said she decided to participate in the show after Jeong guessed her as the Flamingo in season 2. She said she started watching the show after retweeting his guess and got really excited about performing on it herself. She admitted that doing the show was way outside her comfort zone, because she’s usually nervous about performing in front of others.

Watch Bella Thorne’s performance of “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, below:

Swan Performs "I Hate Myself For Loving You" | Season 3 Ep. 8 | THE MASKED SINGER

‘The Masked Singer’ Episode 8 Recap

Before was revealed, viewers were treated to 6 awesome performances and convoluted clue packages to help cast guesses about each masked celebrity identity.

The Astronaut gave the first performance of the night. He sang “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder, and said that Wonder is a friend. The judges guessed he might be Donald Glover, Corey Feldman, or Joseph Gordon Levitt.

The Night Angel performed next, delivering a beautiful and powerful rendition of “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga. The judges thought her celebrity identity could be Regina King, Sia, Jessica Simpson, or Taraji P. Henson.

The T-Rex gave an energetic performance of “Push It” by Salt-N-Pepa that showed off her dance skills. The judges thought she could be Lilly Singh, Liza Koshy, or Mikaela Shiffrin.

The Swan sang “I Hate Myself for Loving You” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. The judges guessed she could be Mila Kunis, Kristin Stewart, Kristen Bell, or Sandra Bullock.

Last but not least, the Rhino took the stage to sing “Nice to Meet Ya” by Niall Horan. The judges thought that, based on the Rhino’s clues and performance, he could be Tim Tebow, Chris Pratt, or Ryan Lochte.

